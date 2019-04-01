Pistons vs. Pacers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from computer simulation on 65-48 run

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers host Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons on Monday, and tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers are on a three-game losing streak, which has caused them to drop the No. 4 seed to the Boston Celtics. A win on Monday would put them back ahead of the Celtics, which will be important if they want home-court advantage in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs. Detroit has won two straight and finds itself half-a-game ahead of the Nets for the No. 6 seed in the East. Indiana is listed as a five-point favorite, while the over-under for total points is 204 in the latest Pacers vs. Pistons odds. Before you make any Pistons vs. Pacers picks of your own, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model is well aware of how important home-court advantage is in this matchup. The Pacers are actually five games under .500 on the road, but have been stellar when playing in Indianapolis. They boast a 28-10 record at home, as well as a strong 58 percent cover rate at home.

They crushed the Pistons by 37 the last time these teams faced off in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and with Detroit playing this game without Blake Griffin, the Pacers have a major edge on paper.

Just because Indiana has been strong at home doesn't guarantee it will cover the Pistons vs. Pacers on Monday.

The model is also well aware that while Indiana has been a force against-the-spread at home, Detroit has been nearly as strong on the road. The Pistons' 54.3 percent cover rate as the visiting team is the NBA's eighth-best mark, and they are 3-0-1 against-the-spread in four road games over the past two weeks.

If they are going to cover on Monday, it will likely be because of Drummond, who has averaged 18 points, 16 rebounds, and nearly three blocks in six games against the Pacers over the past two seasons. The dominant paint protector is averaging 20 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, and an unprecedented seven combined steals and blocks over his two most recent games.

