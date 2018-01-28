Potential Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals just went from consolation prize to main event

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Celtics were supposed to be the backup plan. The bridesmaid. The consolation prize.

Before the season started, folks were complaining that the NBA was too predictable, and asking why we didn't just fast-forward to June and get on with the fourth installment of Warriors-Cavs in the Finals.

My, how things have changed.

It's rare that regular-season games live up to the hype, but the nationally televised prime time matchup between the Warriors and Celtics did exactly that on Saturday. The game had everything: A brilliant duel between Steph Curry (49 points) and Kyrie Irving (37 points), the defensive intensity of the postseason, the in-game coaching adjustments by Brad Stevens and Steve Kerr that separate them from most NBA coaches.

"It felt like a playoff game," Kerr said after his team's 109-105 win. "High level stuff, great defense, both teams playing incredibly hard and smart -- not a lot of turnovers. Some tremendous individual performances -- the guard play tonight was just amazing, back and forth."

After the game, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone outside of Cleveland still thinking that the imploding Cavs are a more worthy Finals adversary than the pesky Celtics.

Of course it helps that the Cavaliers are in the midst of an epic free-fall, losers of 10 of their last 14 games, accompanied by daily drama more characteristic of a reality TV show than a defending Eastern Conference champion.

Last year the Celtics were the No. 1 seed in the East, but nobody gave them a real chance to beat the Cavs. Even this year, after they raced out to a 16-2 start following a horrific season-ending injury to Gordon Hayward, arguably their best all-around player, the Celtics making the NBA Finals would still be considered a disappointment, second fiddle to the Warriors-Cavs matchup we were all hoping for.

But now, after beating the Warriors at home in November and hanging with them until the last seconds on Saturday at Oracle, it's clear that Boston is the team we want to see trying to dethrone Golden State in June.

Provided everyone stays healthy, the Warriors would still be heavily favored, but the Celtics have shown enough in their two matchups this season to prove that they might have a better shot at a more competitive -- and more entertaining -- NBA Finals. The reasons why revealed themselves on Saturday night.

First and foremost, they have Kyrie Irving. He's a bucket-getter who negates the quality of the opposing defense. Every Warrior acknowledged after the game that their defense on Irving wasn't that bad -- he just made shots ... Kyrie being Kyrie. This, and the fact that he's already beaten the Warriors once in the Finals, makes him the key reason why the Celtics could have a puncher's chance.

Second is the Celtics' stingy defense, statistically the best in the NBA for pretty much the entire season. They held the Warriors to their second-lowest point total of the season (88 points) in the win in Boston, and on Saturday they contained Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to a combined 10-for-30 shooting from the field and 1-for-9 from 3-point range. It took a herculean effort from Curry for the Warriors to pull off the win.

Draymond Green, who knows a little something about defense, credits Boston's length -- particularly with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on the wing -- above all else.

"When you got two guys on the wing 6-8 or 6-9, whatever they are, that type of length helps a lot," Green said. "And then Al Horford, one of your back line defenders who's very smart. Kyrie, who over the last couple of years has stepped his defense up a ton and started to take on those challenges and has become a good defender. They rotate guys with Aron Baynes, who's a bruiser. [Daniel] Theis comes in, who likes to bang down there on the block. That helps. They go 6-8, 6-9, 6-9, 6-11, 6-10. That length is tough, and they're scrappy."

They also have the NBA's coaching wunderkind. The man responsible for leading a team with mostly new players, a team without their prized offseason free agent signing, to the best record in the Eastern Conference. Stevens downplayed the anticipated matchup of wits between him and Kerr before the game, saying he's "not near as smart as Steve," but most basketball minds will tell you it's pretty close, if not dead even. Stevens has a versatile lineup that he can manipulate to create the matchups he wants, and watching him and Kerr go at it in a seven-game series would be a masterclass in NBA coaching.

And then there's the Hail Mary ... the high-stakes wild card: The slight glimmer of hope that Hayward will somehow make it back onto the court for a potential Finals matchup. Stevens said before the game that they still don't expect Hayward to play this season, but he gushed about how well he and the rest of the starting unit clicked during training camp.

"That group was flying around, communicating and covering for one another as well as any group that I've ever been around -- in two weeks," Stevens said. "It was the way that they were communicating and thinking the game that was so impressive."

While a Hayward return is unlikely, it could give the Celtics the extra oomph to have a real shot against the Warriors.

We had our hesitations about the Celtics -- could they really give the Warriors a run for their money in the Finals. Are they really a better contender than a team with LeBron James? Would it really be a better series than another Cavs-Warriors matchup?

After Saturday's game, it's safe to say that the answer is a resounding yes.