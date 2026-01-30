The Toronto Raptors battle the Orlando Magic in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night. Toronto is coming off a 119-92 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, while Orlando topped the Miami Heat 133-124 that same day. The Raptors (29-20), who are 22-13 against Eastern Conference foes, are 16-9 on the road this season. The Magic (24-22), who are 16-17 within the conference, are 13-8 on their home court.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Orlando is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Magic odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before making any Magic vs. Raptors picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Magic spread: Orlando -2.5 Raptors vs. Magic over/under: 219.5 points Raptors vs. Magic money line: Orlando -136, Raptors +115 Raptors vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Raptors vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Raptors vs. Magic picks

After 10,000 simulations of Raptors vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (219.5). The total has gone Over in four of the last seven Orlando games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Toronto's Brandon Ingram to score 19.9 points on average and be one of five Raptors players to score 11.3 or more points. Orlando's Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, is projected to have 22.2 points as four Magic players score 13.5 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits well over 60% in simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Raptors vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Magic spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.