Raptors vs. Spurs odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from proven computer model

DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard square off against their former teams when the San Antonio Spurs host the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. San Antonio enters Thursday's matchup having won five of its past six home games, while Toronto is just 2-4 in its past six games on the road. The Spurs are 2.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 216.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Raptors odds. Before you make any Spurs vs. Raptors picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware that the Spurs have found their groove in recent weeks. In fact, San Antonio has won 10 of its past 13 games behind the stellar play of DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. DeRozan enters Thursday's matchup against his former team averaging over 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Aldridge is averaging over 30 points in his past four games. San Antonio's dynamic duo has led the Spurs to a stellar 9-1 record in their past 10 home games.

But just because the Spurs have been red-hot at home this season doesn't mean they can cover the spread against the Raptors.

The model also knows Toronto boasts the best road record in the NBA, winning 13 of its 20 games away from home this season. The Raptors sprinted out of the gate to a 20-4 record to open the season, but then proceeded to go just 8-7 in their next 15 games.

The Raptors have dealt with their fair share of injuries during that stretch and leaned heavily on the play of Leonard on both ends of the court. Leonard has been amazing in his first season in Toronto, ranking fifth in the NBA in scoring with 27.3 points per game while also averaging 8.2 rebounds. He's coming off a career-high 45 points against the Jazz and will look to lead the Raptors to a victory in San Antonio for the first time since 2007.

