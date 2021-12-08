The Toronto Raptors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are 11-13 overall and 4-8 at home, while Oklahoma City is 7-16 overall and 3-9 on the road. Toronto is aiming for a third consecutive win. The Thunder ended an eight-game losing streak on Monday.

Toronto is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 206.5.

Raptors vs. Thunder spread: Raptors -7.5

Raptors vs. Thunder over-under: 206.5 points

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto strolled past the Washington Wizards on Sunday, 102-90. The team scored 63 points in the first half and the Raptors held the Wizards to 12 points in the first quarter on 5-for-22 shooting from the field. Pascal Siakam had 31 points in addition to six rebounds, while Precious Achiuwa double-doubled on 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Raptors have held their opponents under 100 points in three consecutive games. They rank ninth in the NBA with 105.1 points allowed per contest. Achiuwa (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game, while OG Anunoby (hip) is out.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City beat the Detroit Pistons on Monday, 114-103. OKC overcame a 63-50 first-half deficit in the victory and the Thunder scored 25 of the game's final 33 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted a double-double on 30 points and 13 assists.

OKC limited Detroit to 18 third quarter points on Monday and just 40 points in the second half. The Thunder outrebounded the Pistons, 52-40, despite ranking 30th in rebounds allowed per game on the season. OKC will be seeking its second winning streak of the season as it won four straight in November.

How to make Thunder vs. Raptors picks

