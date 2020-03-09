Samson: LeBron James should've been more tactful with coronavirus comments
David Samson weighed in on LeBron's recent comments
Over the weekend, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James said he doesn't want to play if fans can't attend games due to the coronavirus outbreak. James stated that he plays the game for the fans.
During Monday's installment of "Nothing Person with David Samson," host David Samson weighed in on James' comments and believes that James should've stated his intentions in a different way. Samson said that James should've spoken about how much he enjoys the crowd noise and this could be an escape for fans even if they're just watching on television.
"How about going public and saying this? The reason why I would prefer not to play without fans because I love the energy provided by the people in LA and wherever we play on the road," Samson said. "I love the feeling of the crowd noise and of people excitedly coming to games and enjoying my entertainment. However, if it is safer not to play in front of fans, then I'm going to play my best for everyone at home watching on TV, for everyone who is quarantined."
There have been a reported 13 cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles county so far, so it's certainly an ongoing concern. The NBA is reportedly scheduled to have a league-wide conference call on Wednesday to discuss strategies to have in place if the virus continues to be an issue.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA, owners to meet about coronavirus
With growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, the NBA, owners and execs will hold a...
-
NBA DFS: March 9 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Hawks vs. Hornets odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Hawks vs. Hornets game 10,000 times.
-
Details about Atkinson's firing emerge
The Nets fired Atkinson early Saturday morning, and news of what happened is starting to leak...
-
Doncic furious with lack of foul calls
Doncic took a few blows to the face in the Mavericks' loss to the Pacers on Sunday
-
Buy or Sell: Lakers defense key to title
If the Lakers win it all this postseason, LeBron James and Anthony Davis' offense won't be...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers