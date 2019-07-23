Spurs announce front-office changes: RC Buford named CEO; Brian Wright takes over as general manager

The San Antonio Spurs underwent major changes in the front office this offseason.

The organization officially announced on Tuesday that long-time general manager RC Buford will be moving out of his role, as he has been named CEO of the Spurs' parent company, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, effective Sept. 3. Buford will be replaced as Spurs general manager by assistant GM Brian Wright, who joined the Spurs in 2016.

"RC Buford is one of the most highly-respected leaders in professional sports," said SS&E Chairman Peter J. Holt. "His vision, innovation and drive have helped shape our values and culture. We are thrilled to have RC leading the organization into the future."

Buford joined the Spurs in 1994 and has been with the organization in a variety of roles - including Head Scout, Director of Scouting, and General Manager - since. He has won five NBA titles with the Spurs (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014), and four as general manager (2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014). He was named the NBA's Executive of the Year twice (2014, 2016).

Though Buford will still have major input into San Antonio's decision-making process, the fact that he won't be as hands on moving forward will be a big change for a Spurs organization that has relied on consistency and stability over the course of the past two decades.