Richard Heckmann, who was the co-owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, died in Rancho Mirage, Calif, the team confirmed on Monday. He was 76.

Heckmann was reportedly suffering from a degenerative neurological disorder and died on Saturday due to complications from multiple system atrophy, according to a report from The Palm Springs Desert Sun.

"Dick's philanthropic spirit coupled with his sharp business acumen was what separated him from the pack," Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver said in a statement. "The legacy he built in the business world is only surpassed by his legacy of improving the community and his charismatic approach to life. I will deeply miss my friend and his kindness and presence."

Heckmann's family reportedly won't hold a public memorial for him, but will honor his memory in a small service for family and close friends. Heckmann first became involved with the Suns in 2004 when he was a member of an investment group that purchased the team for a price tag of $401 million.

The Suns co-owner was also a successful businessman and philanthropist. He was a partial owner of several business, including the water company US Filter, Callaway Golf, K2 and Nueverra Environmental Solutions.