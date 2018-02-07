The Jonah Keri Podcast: Lachlan Penfold
Jonah Keri gets into a scrum with Lachlan Penfold (director of performance for the Melbourne Storm and former Head of Physical Performance and Sports Medicine for the Golden State Warriors)
In this episode: Jonah Keri gets into a scrum with Lachlan Penfold (director of performance for the National Rugby League's Melbourne Storm and former Head of Physical Performance and Sports Medicine for the Golden State Warriors) on the rigors of rugby; the training habits of the Warriors; how Steph Curry thrives against players much bigger than him; how to define and identify the world's best athletes; Lachlan's life tip, and much more!
