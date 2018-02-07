The Jonah Keri Podcast: Lachlan Penfold

Jonah Keri gets into a scrum with Lachlan Penfold (director of performance for the Melbourne Storm and former Head of Physical Performance and Sports Medicine for the Golden State Warriors)

ian-eagle.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri gets into a scrum with Lachlan Penfold (director of performance for the National Rugby League's Melbourne Storm and former Head of Physical Performance and Sports Medicine for the Golden State Warriors) on the rigors of rugby; the training habits of the Warriors; how Steph Curry thrives against players much bigger than him; how to define and identify the world's best athletes; Lachlan's life tip, and much more! 

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories