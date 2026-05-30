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Thunder vs. Spurs score: Game 7 live updates with spot in 2026 NBA Finals on the line

The Western Conference Finals are being decided on Saturday night in OKC... so who will advance to face the Knicks?

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It's Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the San Antonio Spurs with the series tied 3-3. The winner moves on to face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals. The loser's season is over.

It's been a back-and-forth series, and the Spurs spoiled the Thunder's chance to close it out on Thursday, winning Game 6 in San Antonio by 27 points. While Game 1 of this series was an instant classic (Victor Wembanyama willed the Spurs to a double-overtime win), the last five games have been decided by an average of 17 points. 

Whether or not we get a close Game 7 might depend on if we see the best versions of each team's star player. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had an up-and-down series, and the NBA MVP was limited to 15 points in Game 6. Wembanyama, meanwhile, had his worst game of the series in Game 5, the last time they met in Oklahoma City. 

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 7. Follow along below.

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Spurs catch a break

De'Aaron Fox just drove inside for a floater that began a mini 5-0 run for the Spurs to push their lead back up to nine points. Live, it seemed as though he tip-toed along the sidelined, but the replay showed that he stepped out of bounds and the play should have resulted in a turnover. 

Potentially huge swing in this game

 
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First quarter: Spurs 32, Thunder 25

The Spurs controlled the first quarter and led by as many as 14, but the Thunder were able to work their way back into the game and Jared McCain's 3-pointer late in the frame cut the deficit to seven. All things considered, the Thunder have to be pretty happy. They've been far off the pace, but seven points is nothing in today's NBA. They're right in this game, especially at home. 

Stephon Castle has nine points to lead the Spurs, while McCain has eight points off the bench to lead the Thunder.  

 
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No Game 7 nerves for young Spurs

The young Spurs have shown no signs of Game 7 nerves to start this contest. They're 8 of 12 from the field, every starter has scored and they've already forced four turnovers, which has helped them jump out to an early double-digit lead. The Thunder need to wake up, and quick, or this could get out of hand. 
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