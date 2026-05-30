Thunder vs. Spurs score: Game 7 live updates with spot in 2026 NBA Finals on the line

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It's Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the San Antonio Spurs with the series tied 3-3. The winner moves on to face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals. The loser's season is over.

It's been a back-and-forth series, and the Spurs spoiled the Thunder's chance to close it out on Thursday, winning Game 6 in San Antonio by 27 points. While Game 1 of this series was an instant classic (Victor Wembanyama willed the Spurs to a double-overtime win), the last five games have been decided by an average of 17 points.

Whether or not we get a close Game 7 might depend on if we see the best versions of each team's star player. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had an up-and-down series, and the NBA MVP was limited to 15 points in Game 6. Wembanyama, meanwhile, had his worst game of the series in Game 5, the last time they met in Oklahoma City.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 7. Follow along below.