The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) will try to remain in the Western Conference play-in tournament picture when they face the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City is a half-game ahead of Dallas for 10th place in the NBA standings following its 118-112 win at Portland on Sunday. Charlotte is in next-to-last place in the Eastern Conference, but it has won three of its last four games.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is favored by 10 points in the latest Thunder vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230. Before entering any Hornets vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Hornets spread: Thunder -10

Thunder vs. Hornets over/under: 230 points

Thunder vs. Hornets money line: Oklahoma City -480, Charlotte +360

Thunder vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has used a 9-4 stretch in its last 13 games to get into the Western Conference play-in tournament picture. The Thunder recorded a 118-112 win at Portland on Sunday, with guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pouring in 31 points on 9 of 17 shooting. Rookie small forward Jalen Williams added 23 points, while shooting guard Isaiah Joe had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench.

The Thunder are facing the bottom two teams in the Eastern Conference in back-to-back games, giving them a chance to strengthen their spot in the NBA play-in tournament. Charlotte will be without second-leading scorer Terry Rozier (foot), while third-leading scorer Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) is questionable, with Gordon Hayward (thumb) doubtful. Oklahoma City has won six of its last eight games against Eastern Conference teams.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has been near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings for virtually the entire season, but it has won three of its last four games. The Hornets knocked off Dallas in back-to-back games over the weekend, despite being 16-point underdogs in the first meeting and 12.5-point underdogs in the rematch. Veteran small forward Hayward scored 22 points on Sunday, while forward P.J. Washington had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hornets won the first meeting between these teams this season, notching a 121-113 win in Charlotte on Dec. 29, marking their fourth straight win in the series. They have not lost to the Thunder in Oklahoma City since Nov. 23, 2018. The Thunder could be without Gilgeous-Alexander, who is questionable to play on Tuesday due to an ankle injury that he suffered on Sunday.

How to make Hornets vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Thunder vs. Hornets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.