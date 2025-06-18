The Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday evening. The Thunder have taken a 3-2 series lead over the Pacers. On Monday, Oklahoma City defeated Indiana 120-109. The Thunder are now just one win away from securing their first-ever championship. Meanwhile, Indiana is facing its first elimination game of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Pacers will enter Thursday's contest confident after winning 15 of their last 20 games at home. Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a calf strain and will likely be a game-time decision.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before locking in any Pacers vs. Thunder picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City heads into this matchup with a 50-29-3 record against the spread after a win. The Thunder are also 61-36-4 against the spread as the favorite. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been consistent for the Thunder in this series, leading the team in scoring (32.4) to go along with 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. He's gone over 30-plus points in four of the last five games, with 31 points and 10 assists in the Game 5 win.

Forward Jalen Williams has been brilliant for the Thunder over the past few games. He's scored at least 26 points in three straight games, including a playoff career-high 40 points, six rebounds, and four assists in Game 5. In the 2025 NBA Finals, he's averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam has been on this stage before and continues to be an effective playmaker for Indiana. He's averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and two steals per game during the 2025 NBA Finals. Siakam has tallied 20-plus points in three consecutive games. On Monday, the 31-year-old poured in 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Center Myles Turner joins Siakam in the frontcourt and can score from all three levels. In the playoffs, he's averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and a team-high 2.1 blocks per game. Turner has scored at least 12 points in four of his last five games. The Pacers are 13-8 against the spread in playoff games and 25-20 against the spread as the underdog.

How to make Thunder vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Thunder vs. Pacers 10,000 times, and is leaning Under the total, projecting 219 combined points.

