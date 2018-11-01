Timberwolves' Derrick Rose sets a career-high with 50 points
Derrick Rose exploded for 50 points on Wednesday night
Derrick Rose absolutely exploded on Wednesday night in a 128-125 overtime victory against the Utah Jazz.
In the absence of Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague, the Minnesota Timberwolves ran their offense through the 2010-11 MVP, and he looked every bit as he did eight years ago. The youngest MVP in NBA history scored 50 points versus the Jazz, a career-high and his highest point total since he went off for 42 points in a March 18, 2011 game versus the Indiana Pacers -- the year he won the MVP award.
Rose not only converted on 19-of-31 field goal attempts, but he also went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. He single-handedly took over the game as he nailed the game-winning free-throws to go along with two clutch shots in the final minute before capping off his historic night with the game-clinching block of Dante Exum as time expired.
And the game-winning block on Exum:
It was Rose's first start of the season and his first ever in a Timberwolves uniform. The 30-year-old point guard had served as a sixth man for the T-Wolves since signing with them towards the end of last season, averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game.
The Timberwolves are 3-4 and it was clear after watching this game that they look pretty darn good with Rose running the show. Whether or not this speeds up a Butler trade or leads to Tom Thibodeau including Rose in the starting lineup is obviously something worth watching in the coming days.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, updates, highlights
There are seven games and plenty of storylines to talk about on Wednesday night
-
DeMarcus Cousins wants revenge on Pels
Because if there's one thing the Warriors need, it's more motivation
-
Butler sitting out to rest, not protest
Butler told Rachel Nichols that he's sitting out Wednesday vs. Utah due to soreness, not to...
-
Report: Cavs open to trading Korver
The Cavs are apparently looking to go younger after firing Ty Lue following an 0-6 start
-
Full list of LeBron's Hollywood projects
Here's a complete rundown of all the entertainment projects from the new King of Content
-
Ranking the NBA's scariest teams
The season is incredibly young, but there's already plenty to fear