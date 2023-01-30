The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) will be looking to sweep a two-game series with the Sacramento Kings (27-21) on Monday night. Minnesota extended its winning streak to three games with a 117-110 win over Sacramento on Saturday. The Timberwolves have won five of their last six games and are playing the third game of a six-game homestand.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Sacramento is favored by 1 point in the latest Timberwolves vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238. Before entering any Kings vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 49-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Kings spread: Timberwolves +1

Timberwolves vs. Kings over/under: 238 points

Timberwolves vs. Kings money line: Minnesota +100, Sacramento -120

Timberwolves vs. Kings picks: See picks here

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has been playing some of its best basketball of the season this month, winning seven of its last 10 games. The Kings blew out Memphis by 33 points last Monday and have also added wins against the Lakers and Thunder during that stretch. Point guard De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 29 points and dished out six assists in the loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

The Kings have not made an appearance in the playoffs since 2006, but they have put themselves in a position to end that drought this season. Their current winning percentage (.563) is nearly 200 points higher than last year's final record (.366). Big man Domantas Sabonis scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on Saturday, posting his NBA-best 37th double-double of the season.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has won three straight games and five of its last six to improve to fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves picked up a 117-110 win against Sacramento on Saturday, as Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 34 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists. He shot 14 of 21 from the floor, and the team knocked down 52.5% of its shots overall.

Edwards is scoring a career-high 24.7 points and is averaging 34.2 points per game over the past five games. Center Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday, although he is questionable to play in this game due to a groin injury, while Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains out. Minnesota is 9-1 in its last 10 home games and has covered the spread in six of its last seven games.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Kings vs. Timberwolves spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.