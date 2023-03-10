The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 34-33 overall and 20-15 at home, while the Nets are 37-29 overall and 18-17 on the road. Both teams enter Friday's contest having won three of their last four games.

Minnesota is favored by 5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 61-30 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Nets:

Timberwolves vs. Nets spread: Timberwolves -5

Timberwolves vs. Nets over/under: 226.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Nets money line: Minnesota -190, Brooklyn +158

Timberwolves vs. Nets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves suffered a grim 117-94 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Minnesota was down 87-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and seven rebounds. Edwards is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.

The Timberwolves are 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 meetings against the Nets in Minnesota. The Timberwolves are scoring 115.3 points per game on average, while giving up 115.6 points per game this season.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, the Nets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 118-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks. A silver lining for Brooklyn was the play of point guard Patty Mills, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and seven boards.

Mikal Bridges has also been playing extremely well for the Nets in recent days, scoring 30 or more points in three of his last four games. He was held to just 10 points in the loss against Milwaukee, so he'll look to bounce back on Friday against the Timberwolves.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.