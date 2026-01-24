The NBA has postponed Saturday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors at Target Center after a man was fatally shot by federal agents on Saturday morning in Minneapolis. The league cited the "safety and security" of the community in announcing the decision. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

"The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community," the NBA said.

Minneapolis police confirmed the person killed was a 37-year-old American citizen who lived in Minneapolis. The shooting occurred near Nicollet Avenue. and 26th Street in south Minneapolis at about 9:15 a.m. Department of Homeland Security officials told CBS News that the man had a firearm and two magazines. Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said police believe he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

It's the second fatal shooting of a Minneapolis resident in the last month after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in south Minneapolis on Jan. 9. That shooting sparked weeks of protests in Minneapolis amid ICE's ongoing operation in the city, including a large march in downtown Minneapolis on Friday.

The latest shooting has sparked further protests and demonstrations by Minneapolis residents against the continued presence of ICE agents in the city.

With the postponement, the Timberwolves and Warriors are now scheduled to play each other on back-to-back nights at Target Center in Minneapolis, with a second game set for Monday night.