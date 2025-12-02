A highlight of Tuesday's NBA schedule has the Oklahoma City Thunder putting their 12-game win streak on the line when they visit the Golden State Warriors. OKC (20-1) is coming off a 123-115 win over Portland on Sunday, while the Warriors (11-10) defeated New Orleans, 104-96, on Saturday. The Thunder won the first matchup between the two on Nov. 11, by a score of 126-102, after Golden State won two of three matchups last season. Stephen Curry (quadriceps) is out for the Warriors, while Luguentz Dort (adductor) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) are out for the Thunder.

Tip-off is at 11 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. OKC leads the all-time series 147-124. Oklahoma City is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Warriors 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Warriors spread: OKC -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Thunder vs. Warriors over/under: 222.5 points Thunder vs. Warriors money line: OKC -606, Golden State +443 Thunder vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Warriors streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total (222.5). Both teams have favored the over this year, with it going a combined 24-18, and their first matchup in November hit the Over. OKC has seen the Over hit in three straight road games, while Golden State has seen the Over go 8-5 over its last 13 games.

Both teams are prolific on the offensive end of the court, with the Warriors leading the NBA in made 3-pointers, while the Thunder rank third in points per game. Additionally, OKC is down to of its best defenders in Dort and Hartenstein, which is a big reason why the Thunder are projected to allow nearly six more points than their season average. With that, the teams are forecasted to combine for 228 combined points, with the Over hitting nearly 60% of the time.

