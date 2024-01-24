The Golden State Warriors (18-22) will return to action for the first time since the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic when they host the Atlanta Hawks (18-25) on Wednesday. Milojevic suffered a heart attack at a team dinner last Tuesday before passing away the following morning, prompting the NBA to postpone two straight games for the Warriors. They held a voluntary practice on Monday before holding a full workout on Tuesday. Atlanta is coming off consecutive losses to Cleveland and Sacramento, putting the Hawks just one game ahead of Brooklyn for the final spot in the projected Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Hawks odds, while the over/under is 235.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Hawks vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Golden State vs. Atlanta. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Hawks spread: Warriors -6.5

Warriors vs. Hawks over/under: 235.5 points

Warriors vs. Hawks money line: Warriors: -254, Hawks: +208

Warriors vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors will pay tribute to Milojevic before the game, and they will be motivated to win this game for him on an emotional night. Veteran forward Draymond Green will play at home for the first time since his suspension last month. He finished with seven points, seven rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes off the bench in a single-digit loss at Memphis last Monday.

Star guard Stephen Curry leads Golden State with 26.7 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, while Klay Thompson is averaging 17.3 points. They are facing a Hawks team that is coming off back-to-back blowout losses to the Cavaliers and Kings. Atlanta has only covered the spread four times in its last 12 games, including a 1-6 mark in its last seven road games. The Hawks will also be without leading scorer Trae Young (concussion) as well as another starter in De'Andre Hunter (knee). See which team to pick here.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is coming off consecutive losses, but it won its previous three games to get back into the playoff picture. Point guard Dejounte Murray stepped up with Young sidelined, scoring 35 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out six assists against Sacramento on Monday. Center Clint Capela posted a double-double as well, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Murray is averaging 21.4 points and 5.0 assists, while Bogdan Bogdanovic is adding 16.8 points per game. The Hawks have won and covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams, and the Warriors have only covered twice in their last six games. Golden State is just 8-14 against the spread at home this season and will be without Chris Paul (hand), Gary Payton II (hamstring) and Moses Moody (calf). See which team to pick here.

How to make Warriors vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.