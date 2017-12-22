Warriors vs. Lakers odds: Picks from advanced model on 41-21 NBA run

The Golden State Warriors have seen their depth crippled of late because of injuries to two of their stars and other members of their supporting cast. Stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green remained sidelined and will miss Friday's game. Versatile big man Zaza Pachulia and veteran guard Shaun Livingston also are out, while backup shooting guard Nick Young is questionable.

But they have still managed to get by, and pulled away for a comfortable 97-84 win against the Grizzlies in their last outing after struggling in the first half. Now they face the Lakers as 11-point favorites on Friday night, and the blossoming Lakers have taken Golden State to OT twice this year already.

Before you make your bets, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. It's on a red-hot 41-21 run in top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season.

The Lakers are a growing and youth-laden team led by the likes of budding star Brandon Ingram, and rookies Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball. They have kept many games competitive against upper-tier opponents, but have struggled when it comes to getting the victories.

However, they had a bit of a breakthrough in their last game, posting a 122-116 win at Houston as 14.5-point underdogs. They have now covered in three straight and five of their last six.

The Warriors struggled to find their footing against the Grizzlies, who were hot from 3-point range and led most of the first half. But a clam-down defensive effort held Memphis to just 33 second-half points, and the Warriors covered the 10-point spread.

Is Los Angeles poised to take another top-level team to the wire Friday or at least stay within the spread, or will Kevin Durant and his available supporting cast catch their young opponent on a down night? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong against the spread pick for Lakers-Warriors, all from the model that's on a 42-22 roll and 20 experts.