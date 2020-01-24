WATCH: Carmelo Anthony sinks three-pointer with encouragement from a funny supportive fan
The Blazers forward needed the help from someone in the crowd to get the ball
Carmelo Anthony scored 16 points in the Trailblazers' 133-125 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, but three of those points came courtesy of some proper fan encouragement from a courtside seat. During one moment of play, Melo was camped out in the corner calling for the ball so that he could use his sharpshooting to his team's advantage. When the forward's cries went unanswered, a fan felt compelled to give Melo some help and yelled at the court, "Give it to him!"
Melo looked over at the fan and flashed a quick smile. He then called for the ball a second time, and the fan once again joined in with a slightly louder, "Give it to him!" This time, the Portland teammate listened -- whether it was to Melo or the fan is not clear -- and tossed it over to Anthony in the corner. The veteran rose up for a shot before the defense could arrive, and celebrated with his patented three fingers to the head routine after he sunk the vintage Melo shot.
While this was a pretty cool interaction, perhaps the fan could have done a little bit more to try and cheer on Melo throughout the rest of the game. The forward finished shooting just 7 for 21 from the field in the loss.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Thunder trade Patton to Mavs
This move sets up another addition for the Mavericks through free agency or trade
-
2019-20 updating NBA trade tracker
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6...
-
Rookie Rankings: Zion's debut worth wait
Williamson was sidelined for three months after tearing his meniscus
-
NBA DFS advice, best Jan. 24 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Hoops Hall to auction off plaques
You too can bring Shaquille O'Neal's face into your home
-
NBA fan goes to 30 arenas in 30 days
Around the league in 30 days
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night