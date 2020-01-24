WATCH: Carmelo Anthony sinks three-pointer with encouragement from a funny supportive fan

Carmelo Anthony scored 16 points in the Trailblazers' 133-125 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, but three of those points came courtesy of some proper fan encouragement from a courtside seat. During one moment of play, Melo was camped out in the corner calling for the ball so that he could use his sharpshooting to his team's advantage. When the forward's cries went unanswered, a fan felt compelled to give Melo some help and yelled at the court, "Give it to him!"

Melo looked over at the fan and flashed a quick smile. He then called for the ball a second time, and the fan once again joined in with a slightly louder, "Give it to him!" This time, the Portland teammate listened -- whether it was to Melo or the fan is not clear -- and tossed it over to Anthony in the corner. The veteran rose up for a shot before the defense could arrive, and celebrated with his patented three fingers to the head routine after he sunk the vintage Melo shot.

While this was a pretty cool interaction, perhaps the fan could have done a little bit more to try and cheer on Melo throughout the rest of the game. The forward finished shooting just 7 for 21 from the field in the loss.