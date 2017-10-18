WATCH: Kevin Durant's potential game-winning shot was a split-second too late

Durant couldn't quite get the shot off in time, and the Rockets prevailed

The Golden State Warriors' 82-0 dream is dead. 

Just barely, but dead. That's because Kevin Durant's potential game-winning jumper from the baseline was a split-second too late. 

After leading by double digits for most of the night, the Warriors seemed to be coasting to another one of their easy victories. But James Harden and the Rockets wouldn't go away, hitting shot after shot to stick around. Eventually, late in the fourth quarter they made their run, taking the lead, 122-121. 

With just about 10 seconds to go, the Warriors had the ball with a chance to win the game. Steph Curry's first attempt clanged off the rim, but the ball bounced around between multiple players and somehow found its way to Durant on the baseline. The reigning Finals MVP put up a sweet mid-range jumper that found nothing but net. 

Pandemonium in Oracle. 

But wait!

Durant's effort was just a split-second too late, and with the ball still on his fingertips as the clock hit zero and the red lights came on, his shot was waived off. 

No good. The Rockets escaped, winning a thriller, 122-121.

Fear not, Warriors fans, Golden State lost its first game last season, and we all know how that turned out.

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Flagrant Two Podcast