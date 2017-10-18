WATCH: Kevin Durant's potential game-winning shot was a split-second too late

The Golden State Warriors' 82-0 dream is dead.

Just barely, but dead. That's because Kevin Durant's potential game-winning jumper from the baseline was a split-second too late.

After leading by double digits for most of the night, the Warriors seemed to be coasting to another one of their easy victories. But James Harden and the Rockets wouldn't go away, hitting shot after shot to stick around. Eventually, late in the fourth quarter they made their run, taking the lead, 122-121.

With just about 10 seconds to go, the Warriors had the ball with a chance to win the game. Steph Curry's first attempt clanged off the rim, but the ball bounced around between multiple players and somehow found its way to Durant on the baseline. The reigning Finals MVP put up a sweet mid-range jumper that found nothing but net.

Pandemonium in Oracle.

Not so fast 😱 KD's bucket is just late.



Rockets escape Oakland with the W! #KiaTipOff17 pic.twitter.com/Nm6MWcbRev — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 18, 2017

But wait!

Durant's effort was just a split-second too late, and with the ball still on his fingertips as the clock hit zero and the red lights came on, his shot was waived off.

No good. The Rockets escaped, winning a thriller, 122-121.

Fear not, Warriors fans, Golden State lost its first game last season, and we all know how that turned out.