Watch Mavericks vs. Nets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Dallas

Current Records: Brooklyn 16-16; Dallas 21-12

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Dallas Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 106-101 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A silver lining for the Mavericks was the play of SG Luka Doncic, who posted a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven assists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Brooklyn lost to Minnesota 122-115. SG Garrett Temple wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn and played for 40 minutes with 3-for-16 shooting.

The losses put the Mavericks at 21-12 and the Nets at 16-16. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.3 on average. The Nets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 48.9 rebounds per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 221

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.