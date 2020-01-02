Watch Mavericks vs. Nets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Dallas
Current Records: Brooklyn 16-16; Dallas 21-12
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Dallas Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 106-101 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A silver lining for the Mavericks was the play of SG Luka Doncic, who posted a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven assists.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Brooklyn lost to Minnesota 122-115. SG Garrett Temple wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn and played for 40 minutes with 3-for-16 shooting.
The losses put the Mavericks at 21-12 and the Nets at 16-16. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.3 on average. The Nets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 48.9 rebounds per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 221
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Dallas 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Mar 17, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Dallas 106
- Nov 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 19, 2017 - Dallas 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Mar 10, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 29, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Dec 23, 2015 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 118
