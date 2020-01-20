Watch Nets vs. Bucks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nets vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Milwaukee 37-6; Brooklyn 18-22
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center after a few days off. The Nets' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Milwaukee hopes will continue.
The Nets received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 117-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 26 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Boston Celtics on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 128-123 victory. The Bucks can attribute much of their success to SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 17 boards along with seven dimes, and SF Khris Middleton, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds. The game made it Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 32 points.
Brooklyn is now 18-22 while the Bucks sit at 37-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. But Milwaukee is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Bucks a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.31
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Lakers' Davis questionable vs. Celtics
Davis has missed almost two weeks of action after taking a scary fall against the Knicks
-
Curry reportedly targeting March return
Curry has missed 40 games so far this season after suffering a broken hand in October
-
Report: O'Neale inks extension with Jazz
O'Neale has been averaging career highs across the board for the Jazz this season
-
Curry praises Thompson's impact
The Splash Brothers have been together since 2011, and they complement each other perfectly
-
Pacers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Pacers vs. Nuggets matchup 10,000 times.
-
Heat vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Spurs vs. Heat matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers make statement in win vs. Houston
The Lakers and Rockets battled it out in what could be a playoff preview
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset