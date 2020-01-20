Watch Nets vs. Bucks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Milwaukee 37-6; Brooklyn 18-22

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center after a few days off. The Nets' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Milwaukee hopes will continue.

The Nets received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 117-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 26 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Boston Celtics on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 128-123 victory. The Bucks can attribute much of their success to SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 17 boards along with seven dimes, and SF Khris Middleton, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds. The game made it Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 32 points.

Brooklyn is now 18-22 while the Bucks sit at 37-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. But Milwaukee is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Bucks a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.31

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.