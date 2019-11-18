Watch Suns vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Suns vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 7-4; Boston 10-2
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.64 points per game.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Phoenix took down the Atlanta Hawks 128-112 last Thursday. No one put up better numbers for the Suns than SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who really brought his A game. He had 30 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-99. PG Marcus Smart had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 32 minutes but picked up just five points on 2-for-16 shooting.
Phoenix's win lifted them to 7-4 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 10-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Phoenix is stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only 3.91 on average. To make matters even worse for Phoenix, Boston enters the game with 6.08 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.87
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 227
Series History
Boston have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Dec 19, 2018 - Phoenix 111 vs. Boston 103
- Nov 08, 2018 - Boston 116 vs. Phoenix 109
- Mar 26, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 02, 2017 - Boston 116 vs. Phoenix 111
- Mar 24, 2017 - Boston 130 vs. Phoenix 120
- Mar 05, 2017 - Phoenix 109 vs. Boston 106
- Mar 26, 2016 - Boston 102 vs. Phoenix 99
- Jan 15, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Phoenix 103
