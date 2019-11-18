Watch Suns vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 7-4; Boston 10-2

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.64 points per game.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Phoenix took down the Atlanta Hawks 128-112 last Thursday. No one put up better numbers for the Suns than SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who really brought his A game. He had 30 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-99. PG Marcus Smart had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 32 minutes but picked up just five points on 2-for-16 shooting.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 7-4 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 10-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Phoenix is stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only 3.91 on average. To make matters even worse for Phoenix, Boston enters the game with 6.08 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.87

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 227

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.