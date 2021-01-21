The Washington Wizards returned to practice Wednesday after missing multiple days due to a coronavirus outbreak within the team. Their last game was a 128-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 11.

Coach Scott Brooks and star Bradley Beal will address the media after this first practice back, according to a press release from the team. Washington has missed out on five games as a result of the COVID outbreak. During that period, six players tested positive for the respiratory disease for the first time over the last week, though that news comes courtesy of insiders getting news from sources within the league. One team staff member also tested positive.

The next game on the schedule for the team is at the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 22. As for how the league will handle the missed games the Wizards dealt with as a result of the outbreak, this was planned for in the protocols set prior to the start of the season.

Schedules were set to be announced in halves of the season, so right now the schedule only goes through half of the expected games. The postponed games will probably be rescheduled when the NBA releases its calendar for the second half of the season. Even with all of the positive tests, the interactions those who tested positive had on and off the court, and a staff member getting coronavirus, the NBA is just allowing the Wizards to move forward with all of this without repercussion.