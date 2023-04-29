Want to know what I think of every pick made in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 5 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades.





136. Jaguars: Yasir Abdullah, EDGE, Louisville

Grade: C+

Body of a big LB but was essentially an EDGE-only in college. Exudes explosiveness. Moments of stunning power. No counters right now. Adding a tools-y EDGE at this stage of the draft is smart for Jaguars. He is a project type though.

137. Commanders: K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

Grade: C

Looks the part as a strong EDGE. Three-down type who's better against the run than anything else. Pass-rush move arsenal is almost non-existent. Will win at times simply due to his frame and power. Will be 25 as a rookie.

138. Colts: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Grade: A-

Long, ball-magnet with serious athleticism to run with perimeter WRs in the NFL. Not super sticky in coverage but makes up for that with his length and awareness. Another traits-y Colts selection.

139. Cardinals: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Grade: B+

Sleeper QB prospect. Decent not amazing arm talent but will have a few highlight reel throws every game. Plus athlete who was successful in the designed run game in college and could be a weapon with his legs at the next level. Accuracy is inconsistent and pocket presence needs work.

140. Browns: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Grade: A-

Thompson-Robinson gets more out of his talent than most prospects in this class. Gamer. Does anything to win. Talented too, in a smaller frame. Won't be able to run as much in the NFL. But possesses a solid arm and reads coverage well. Smart choice here. Can be a spot starter.

141. Colts: Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

Grade: C+

Grown man at defensive tackle. On the draft radar for a while for a reason. Pre-planned rushes are usually effective. Despite his menacing size does get moved in the run game relatively often. Plays more athletic than his workout.

142. Browns: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

Grade: B-

Looks the part as someone who could outplay his draft position. Youthful, plus athlete, strong coverage instincts. Didn't play the ball very often in college.

143. Jets: Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pitt

Grade: A

Electric burner who's subtly elusive. Can really go. Will hit home runs at the NFL level. Thick frame. Awesome selection as a lightning option to Breece Hall.

144. Patriots: Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA

Grade: C-

Enormous, phone-booth blocker and will devastate smaller rushers at the next level. Only problem is he doesn't have lateral quickness whatsoever and his balance needs work.

145. Panthers: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Grade: B-

Tiny safety who plays a lot bigger. Never backs down from contact and is a reliable tackler. May be best as nickel CB at the next level. Over athleticism/long speed are question marks. I like him as complement to Jeremy Chinn.

146. Saints: Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

Grade: A-

Explosive safety/nickel hybrid who wraps up extremely well in space. One of the best tackling DBs in the class. Occasionally takes bad angles in run support. Sneaky good ball skills. This is a smart pick.

147. Titans: Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

Grade: C-

Long-striding TE who gets after it as a blocker. Decent athleticism. Would've picked a few other TEs before him. Older and minimal YAC capabilities. Strong hands.

148. Bears: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Grade: A-

Sewell is a thick, old-school framed LB who actually made a fair amount of plays in coverage in college but that's not his speciality. Gets downhill and when he does, look out. Power galore. Love this as a early-down depth piece behind Edmunds and Edwards.

149. Packers: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

Grade: C-

Physical long-time starter at QB with some creativity but lacks consistent coverage-reading ability or accuracy. Strange selection but not a the worst idea to address the QB spot.

150. Bills: Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

Grade: C+

Large, physical specimen who's a vertical weapon because of his deceptive long speed and contested-catch talent. Strong hands. Rare to see a drop on film. Not a YAC type at all. Sizable niche type. More weapons for Josh Allen.

151. Seahawks: Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan

Grade: B-

Oversized, overwhelming EDGE who may want to bump inside at the next level. Powerful and has a hint of juice but won't threaten with his first step at the NFL level. Sets a sturdy edge. Unspectacular hand work. Awkward tweener.

152. Lions: Colby Sorsdal, Ol, William & Mary

Grade: C

College OT who will probably bump inside to guard at the next level. Zone-blocking type athlete. Has to get much stronger and improve his grip strength. Seems a little early.

153. Buccaneers: SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

Grade: C+

Hybrid S/LB type who plays with his hair on fire. Stars between the tackles. Patrols the middle of the field very well and will strike often against the run. Not a coverage LB whatsoever. Minimal ball production or fluidity in that regard.

154. Seahawks: Olusegun Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan

Grade: A+

Draft crush of mine. Doesn't blow you away athletically but is incredibly strong and possesses an unshakable equilibrium. Immovable. Angle/leverage blocker. Good length. Extensive experience. Instant starter

155. 49ers: Darrell Luter, CB, South Alabama

Grade: A+

One of my favorite CBs in the entire class. Calculated, advanced in press, Sticky coverage ability. Routinely finds the football. Plus athlete. This is a high-floor youngster who can develop into a quality starter.

156. Chargers: Jordan McFadden, OL, Clemson

Grade: B-

Hard-working OT who may need to play inside at the next level. Well-rounded but doesn't have a true speciality. Smart time for OL depth for the Chargers.

157. Ravens: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Grade: C-

Inside out CB with starter traits, just technical flaws. Sudden feet but struggles in press and had minimal ball productivity in college. Older prospect limits the ceiling.

158. Colts: Daniel Scott, S, California

Grade: A-

The Colts really have a type. Scott is a rangy, dynamic athlete who has a case as the best pure free safety in the class. Super active but at times overzealous as a tackler which leads to misses. Awesome in coverage. True playmaker.

159. Packers: Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

Grade: A-

Sleek, bendy receiver with plus athletic traits. Unorthodox movements help to get him open at times although he's not a freaky route salesman. Difficult grabs pop but so do easy drops. Young, higher-upside option. Love it.

160. Jaguars: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

Grade: C+

Huge, intimidating safety prospect who tested poorly and has a ways to go to become a quality football player. Misses a lot of tackles and didn't get to the football in coverage very often in college. This is about where he should be picked.

161. Rams: Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian St.

Grade: A-

One of my favorite, dynamic outside rushers in the class. Active, effective hands with plus bend. Has to get much, much stronger, but there is some speed-to-power aspect to his game. Very productive in college. Pass-rush specialist.

162. Colts: Will Mallory, TE, Miami

Grade: A

Been on the radar for a while because he was productive for years at Miami. Mega athlete. Explosive with plus long speed. Super willing as a blocker but needs to get better grip strength. High-level flashes in YAC department. Great pick.

163. Bengals: Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Grade: B

Speedy, smaller back who's not especially elusive but gets the most out of his athleticism. Value in the pass game is there too. Complementary RB type picked at right value.

164. Vikings: Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

Grade: B-

Has Day 2 flashes as a passer. Quick release. Unafraid to make all the throws and the ball jumps out of his hands. Smooth athleticism in the boot-action game, so there's a fit with O'Connell's offense. Locks onto the first read too often and his pocket presence isn't great. Sensible backup option here.

165. Bears: Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

Grade: A-

Feisty, athletic, man-to-man type who's older but was a quality player his entire career at Minnesota. More youth to the defensive backfield in Chicago. Big specimen. Great value here.

166. Chiefs: BJ Thompson, S, Stephen F. Austin

Grade: C+

Long, big-time athlete from the small-school level who flashes pass-rush ability. Rushes are high and sticks to blocks often. Strength has to greatly improve at the next level. This is the time to pick fliers like this.

167. Texans: Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama

Grade: D+

Smaller but feisty between-the-tackles striker. Coverage woes and tackling inconsistency sunk his stock.

168. Cardinals: Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

Grade: A-

Explosive thumper who flashed some ball skills and coverage instincts at Auburn. Not a specialist there but holds his own. Range for days. Starting ability on a defense that needs more young talent.

169. Cowboys: Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

Grade: B+

Undersized, finesse type at OT. Typically good hand work. For his size, he works hard to grow roots in pass pro but has to get stronger at the initial point of attack. Prudent depth pick for Cowboys up front.

170. Raiders: Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

Grade: C+

Had Smith tested better he could've snuck into Day 2. Instincts and positioning reliability are strengths of his game. Fine tackler too. Major ball hawk too.

171. Buccaneers: Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Grade: A-

Fun sleeper at the TE spot. Not the best athlete but a horse in the open field. Plus run-after-the-catch skill. Decent blocker. Large catch radius.

172. Giants: Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

Grade: B+

Versatile weapon at RB. Deceptive elusiveness. Quickness is more impressive than his speed. Hard-to-disrupt equilibrium. Nice time to get depth behind Saquon Barkley.

173. 49ers: Robert Beal Jr., EDGE, Georgia

Grade: C+

Looks the part at EDGE and has upside galore. Minimal productivity as a rusher and can bend to get to the quarterback. Has to develop his hand work. Developmental type.

174. Rams: Warren McClendon Jr., OT, Georgia

Grade: A

Jamaree Salyer 2.0. Isn't a tall, intimidating specimen who looks like guard but blocked everything on the edge at Georgia. Low center of gravity, plus grip strength. I love this pick.

175. Rams: Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Grade: B-

Sleek with good, not great burst off the line. Strong hands, particularly in traffic. Limited athlete, which is why he was on the board this late. Nice depth option. Nothing spectacular about his game.

176. Colts: Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

Grade: B+

Complete three-down RB. Good, not amazing in any area. Pass-catching usage makes him a fascinating prospect. Was the focal point of the entire Northwestern offense. Plus athlete but not amazingly elusive. Proper value.

177. Rams: Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Grade: C

Overachiever who, despite average-ish athleticism, is creative after the catch and will bounce off some tacklers. Body-contorting ability to track it down the field. Very little speed and needs to get quicker to beat press at the line.