Last year I finally did something I'd been meaning to do for years, putting together the WORST MOCK DRAFT EVER. The purpose? To troll every single NFL fan base (or at least as many as possible) with the worst possible pick for their team.
A funny thing happened along the way, though ... I kind of got a few things right. By accident naturally, of course. But by giving the Panthers Will Levis with the No. 1 overall pick, I trolled Texans fans by passing on Bryce Young for C.J. Stroud. Which looks genius now ... or stupid.
One or the other. Maybe both.
Regardless, we're back this year to make terrible picks for every single team. But the point of the mock is they have to be realistic picks as well.
Lest you think this is an outrageous exercise, let's remember the Raiders once took JaMarcus Russell with the first overall pick in a draft that featured Calvin Johnson and Joe Thomas, two can't-miss prospects who are now Hall of Famers. Jake Locker and Blaine Gabbert were drafted right in front of JJ Watt (and Locker was taken in front of Tyron Smith too).
The Eagles drafted Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson ... and still went to a Super Bowl in spite of themselves. Even Bill Belichick took N'Keal Harry instead of Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown or DK Metcalf.
Stop pretending your favorite NFL team makes the right decisions on draft night. NFL teams do stupid things all the time. Come join me on a voyage of bad decisions!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
OK ... someone has to take Caleb Williams. And the only things I could come up with would be the Cardinals trading up to No. 1 and sending Chicago Kyler Murray or the Packers trading up to No. 1 and giving up Jordan Love. But none of those are actually realistic. Congrats Bears fans, you are untrollable for the next several months and maybe much longer if Williams is actually as good as advertised.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
There was legitimate buzz about McCarthy going second overall, based largely on the premise he's a higher-end version of Brock Purdy, who Commanders GM Adam Peters helped acquire in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
There's nothing wrong with grabbing a generational WR talent but passing on both Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye would make people pretty mad.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
This might be enjoyable for Giants fans but unfortunately in this case they gave up a future first-round draft pick to move just two spots up and grab another ACC quarterback, with multiple quarterbacks sitting there ahead of them at No. 6.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
If the Chargers stand pat and don't take one of the top wide receivers here, you can expect their fans to be pretty upset.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The entire world has penciled the Cardinals in for a wide receiver and that's fair, but they still need a ton of help on defense and could decide to address WR in the second round if they miss on MHJ.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Titans have hyped up Will Levis a lot this offseason but he's a second-round pick. There's no guarantee a new coaching regime wouldn't draft over him if the reigning Heisman Trophy winner fell in their laps.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Falcons have Drake London and signed Darnell Mooney but they could arguably still use help and depth and top-tier talent at WR if they believe in these prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
It's kind of difficult to troll the Bears, but passing on Rome Odunze to pair with Caleb Williams or grabbing an OL to protect the QB at nine is probably the closest thing.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Jets adding another pass rusher wouldn't even be that shocking for this regime but people (aka Aaron Rodgers and all Jets fans) might not be thrilled!
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Anytime you can get another weapon for SAM DARNOLD you HAVE TO DO IT.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Broncos NEED a quarterback but taking Penix here would qualify as a reach and probably rile up some Denver fans.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Nothing wrong with Bowers! But it has to feel like a luxury pick for the Raiders here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Again, nothing wrong with the player but the Saints not improving the offensive line in this draft would be a pretty aggressive mistake.
Round 1 - Pick 15
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Hey buddy that offensive line is getting older in Indy.
Round 1 - Pick 16
NC State • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Seahawks fans badly want linebacking help?!?! You got linebacking help!!!! (I actually think this is a sneaky real-life option for Thursday, fwiw.)
Round 1 - Pick 17
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Jags fans really want a wide receiver but they're probably more likely to be disappointed in Round 1 based on Trent Baalke's history in the NFL Draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
This might end up being a legit/good pick but Bengals fans can't be thrilled about simply "drafting Tee Higgins replacement" a la Jessie Bates.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
With Thomas coming off the board, David Tepper panics and trades both of his second-round picks to the Rams to move up into the first round and guarantee he gets a wide receiver. So the Rams still haven't used a first-round pick since 2016 (Jared Goff!) and Carolina is giving up tons of draft picks to get the back end of a wide receiver run. EVERYONE LOSES!
Round 1 - Pick 20
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The most troll thing would be taking a QB, but I don't think they'll realistically do that in the first round ... this is actually a pretty good pick maybe? Sometimes you run out of troll steam halfway through the troll draft.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Dolphins fans probably wouldn't be thrilled with the team adding MORE TINY SPEED at wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
This might be a realistic pick! Howie Roseman drafting a Georgia player to eventually replace Lane Johnson?!
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Vikings fans would lose their MIND if they stood pat and went WR and CB in this draft after expecting a massive move up to get a QB.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Western Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 210 lbs
Packers fans probably believe they're set at WR and even if this is a pick they don't hate, it always manages to troll Aaron Rodgers! (Twice this draft, sorry Aaron.)
Round 1 - Pick 26
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
A very good player in a spot where maybe the Bucs don't need him? IDK
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Cardinals coming out of the first round with two defensive players would be objectively hilarious.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
A very good player ... but not a wide receiver!!! Bills fans would be apoplectic.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Lions are grabbing an offensive lineman for the future guys.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
An Alabama prospect who doesn't help the offensive line or get Lamar Jackson another weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
I love the idea of Ladd on a Kyle Shanahan team but it's probably extraneous!
Round 1 - Pick 32
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Another fan base that would be fairly miffed without a WR being selected in the first round.