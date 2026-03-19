Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3349 RUYDS 284 INTS 6 TDS 47 No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd I've gone back and forth on how the Jets may perceive this selection. Would Aaron Glenn want a player viewed more as a finished product (David Bailey) or one with more upside (Arvell Reese)? Some of the signings in free agency take the pressure off Reese contributing immediately, which makes the upside play easier to justify.

Round 1 - Pick 3 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Edge rusher is a premium position. Although the offensive line is more important, there isn't a prospect who warrants consideration at this spot. Arizona adds a ready-made pass rusher to a defense with a tremendous amount of young talent. The trick will be bringing out the best in that group.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Right or wrong, Tennessee went all in on offense to support Will Levis. It's not far-fetched to think there may be an organizational philosophy to do the same with Cam Ward, even if the regime is new. They signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and now add Jeremiyah Love to give Ward an abundance of playmakers.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st NFL teams are obsessed with athletic traits, especially when they're attached to good football players. In a draft that lacks blue-chip players at premium positions, Sonny Styles stands out as a potential impact performer. Although John Harbaugh's background is special teams, most of his clubs have had a tone-setting linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 The Browns are expected to acquire an offensive tackle and a wide receiver in the first round. In an ideal world, they'd trade back a bit, pick up more draft assets and land in a range more conducive to selecting a left tackle without reaching. In the last exercise, I gave the Browns a left tackle (Monroe Freeling) first. This time I do the opposite, with Carnell Tate as the choice.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Four Buckeyes are taken in the first seven picks. Washington has adequately addressed the edge rusher position this offseason, so Rueben Bain Jr. or a comparable edge rusher is no longer necessary. They can take the best player available, though some teams will have an issue with Bain's lack of ideal length. Caleb Downs immediately upgrades the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Kellen Moore comes from Philadelphia, where they had a wealth of pass rushers. With Carnell Tate off the board and any other receiver potentially considered a reach due to Jordyn Tyson's injury history, the Saints address the pass rush with Rueben Bain Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City is not often in a position to pick in the top 10. The Chiefs need to use that opportunity to add a player at a premium position -- offensive line, edge rusher, etc. Jawaan Taylor was released, so the team needs a replacement. The Chiefs missed out on the top edge rushers but settle for help on the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Cam Taylor-Britt has signed with Indianapolis. It wasn't a surprise that Taylor-Britt moved on, but it does leave the team with questions at the position. Jermod McCoy has the talent to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but he missed all of the 2025 season due to injury. Edge rusher would be the choice if Rueben Bain Jr. had been available.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins have opted not to do a total rebuild; the Malik Willis signing was an example of that. They need to find reliable pieces for the secondary, considering they're losing essentially everyone from last year's team, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was traded to the Jets.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Defense, defense, defense is the approach many have taken for Dallas. In an ideal world, I agree, but the board didn't fall in a way that favors them. So a team being aggressive for the 2026 season leans into its offensive infrastructure and gives itself long-term flexibility at the position with the selection of Makai Lemon.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Looking at the board and the players who could make the biggest impact on a team pushing all its chips to the middle of the table in pursuit of a Super Bowl, Kenyon Sadiq stands out as the best option. Last year's second-round selection of Terrance Ferguson — Sadiq's teammate at Oregon — doesn't preclude them from adding to the room.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Defensive line may be the preference in Baltimore, but none warrant this level of consideration. Jesse Minter's first pick as Ravens head coach addresses the offensive line. Spencer Fano is the type of value selection the franchise has jumped on in the past.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay reinvests in the offensive line with Vega Ioane, who is exclusively an offensive guard, but a good one. The Buccaneers could also consider an edge rusher here, but Ioane represents better value than Keldric Faulk, Zion Young, Akheem Mesidor, etc.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 New York may not be frothing at the mouth about adding another wide receiver who's been hampered by injuries, but Garrett Wilson needs help. If Jordyn Tyson can stay healthy, he has the potential to be the best wide receiver in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th Detroit lands its replacement for Taylor Decker. Monroe Freeling has a wide range of opinions, but there's no argument he's among the offensive tackles with the most potential.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota may be able to make its current collection of defensive backs work with James Pierre, Isaiah Rodgers and Byron Murphy Jr., but Avieon Terrell gives the team insurance and flexibility with the ability to play inside and out.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd One of the NFL combine's best performers has risen into the middle of the first round. Dillon Thieneman joins a Carolina defense that has already added Jaelan Phillips in free agency. He's a rangy safety with a knack for making plays on the ball.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Dallas traded for Rashan Gary and signed safety Jalen Thompson. The defense is starting to come together, but it still needs a field general -- a green dot to coordinate the unit. CJ Allen may not be a high-end athlete, but he's incredibly reliable, which is a trait that has been lacking among Cowboys linebackers in recent memory.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The board works against the Steelers in this case, as there isn't great value at their biggest positions of need. Would they consider Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson? The urgency for wide receiver help has subsided with the addition of Michael Pittman Jr., but it's not out of the question they would consider more help, even if it comes across as a luxury. In this scenario, Pittsburgh flips Troy Fautanu back to his more natural left side and allows Blake Miller to play on the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers traded Alohi Gilman midseason, and the team is left cobbling together the position. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren brings some stability. Although I tend to believe Jim Harbaugh will want to use this pick on either an offensive or defensive lineman, Mike McDaniel will undoubtedly want more speed.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 10th Philadelphia lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency, so it accounts for his loss by selecting Zion Young. Offensive line would also be a consideration as the team weighs contingencies along that unit.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns land their wide receiver and left tackle, but in the reverse order of last week. Concerns with Caleb Lomu stem from a lack of ideal play strength, but he's a relatively young prospect, so the hope is that he continues to fill out.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Edge rusher and defensive tackle are probably the most impactful positions Chicago could add. Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect who should be able to contribute immediately opposite Montez Sweat.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo lost David Edwards in free agency, so some people's wish of moving Kadyn Proctor to guard comes to fruition in the short term. It also gives the Bills flexibility in the event this is Dion Dawkins' last season with the organization.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 As I understand it, some 49ers fans weren't thrilled with my plan to address the offensive line in the three-round mock draft, but my philosophy is to overinvest up front, and San Francisco hasn't done that recently. However, the 49ers wait to address it here and instead add a dynamic offensive playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th DeMeco Ryans comes from San Francisco, where they value length and haven't shied away from it among interior defenders, such as Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner. Caleb Banks is very much an unfinished product, but there's a lot to like, and the veterans in that room won't settle for anything less than his best.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City fills two needs in the first round with the additions of an offensive tackle and a cornerback. Colton Hood is one of the biggest risers from the start of the season to the end.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle and now have a laundry list of holes to fill. With seven picks in the top 100, they're equipped to address several of them if handled properly. They select KC Concepcion, who is electric with the ball in his hands but comes without the financial commitment of Waddle.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th New England made a change to its offensive line by trading Garrett Bradbury and moving Jared Wilson to center. Will Campbell and Mike Onwenu return as starters. Although Morgan Moses has been a reliable right tackle for most of his career, it would behoove the Patriots to find a long-term fix. Max Iheanachor is solid at the point of attack.