2026 NFL mock draft: Every team makes a pick -- even those without a first-rounder
Five teams won't be on the clock on Day 1, but we've still projected their first selection
The 2026 NFL Draft begins five weeks from Thursday. Each day brings new information as teams construct their rosters for the upcoming campaign.
In this thought exercise, we explore scenarios different from last week's three-round mock draft -- including projections for every team, even those without a first-round pick. Most clubs still have multiple needs to fill, and this particular draft class lacks the consensus seen in most years. Boards are expected to vary greatly from team to team.
As a reminder, five teams are without a first-round selection: the Jaguars, Falcons, Colts, Packers and now the Broncos, who just traded for Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Without further ado, let's kick this off.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
I've gone back and forth on how the Jets may perceive this selection. Would Aaron Glenn want a player viewed more as a finished product (David Bailey) or one with more upside (Arvell Reese)? Some of the signings in free agency take the pressure off Reese contributing immediately, which makes the upside play easier to justify.
Round 1 - Pick 3
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Edge rusher is a premium position. Although the offensive line is more important, there isn't a prospect who warrants consideration at this spot. Arizona adds a ready-made pass rusher to a defense with a tremendous amount of young talent. The trick will be bringing out the best in that group.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Right or wrong, Tennessee went all in on offense to support Will Levis. It's not far-fetched to think there may be an organizational philosophy to do the same with Cam Ward, even if the regime is new. They signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and now add Jeremiyah Love to give Ward an abundance of playmakers.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
NFL teams are obsessed with athletic traits, especially when they're attached to good football players. In a draft that lacks blue-chip players at premium positions, Sonny Styles stands out as a potential impact performer. Although John Harbaugh's background is special teams, most of his clubs have had a tone-setting linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
The Browns are expected to acquire an offensive tackle and a wide receiver in the first round. In an ideal world, they'd trade back a bit, pick up more draft assets and land in a range more conducive to selecting a left tackle without reaching. In the last exercise, I gave the Browns a left tackle (Monroe Freeling) first. This time I do the opposite, with Carnell Tate as the choice.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Four Buckeyes are taken in the first seven picks. Washington has adequately addressed the edge rusher position this offseason, so Rueben Bain Jr. or a comparable edge rusher is no longer necessary. They can take the best player available, though some teams will have an issue with Bain's lack of ideal length. Caleb Downs immediately upgrades the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Kellen Moore comes from Philadelphia, where they had a wealth of pass rushers. With Carnell Tate off the board and any other receiver potentially considered a reach due to Jordyn Tyson's injury history, the Saints address the pass rush with Rueben Bain Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Kansas City is not often in a position to pick in the top 10. The Chiefs need to use that opportunity to add a player at a premium position -- offensive line, edge rusher, etc. Jawaan Taylor was released, so the team needs a replacement. The Chiefs missed out on the top edge rushers but settle for help on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Cam Taylor-Britt has signed with Indianapolis. It wasn't a surprise that Taylor-Britt moved on, but it does leave the team with questions at the position. Jermod McCoy has the talent to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but he missed all of the 2025 season due to injury. Edge rusher would be the choice if Rueben Bain Jr. had been available.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins have opted not to do a total rebuild; the Malik Willis signing was an example of that. They need to find reliable pieces for the secondary, considering they're losing essentially everyone from last year's team, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was traded to the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Defense, defense, defense is the approach many have taken for Dallas. In an ideal world, I agree, but the board didn't fall in a way that favors them. So a team being aggressive for the 2026 season leans into its offensive infrastructure and gives itself long-term flexibility at the position with the selection of Makai Lemon.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Looking at the board and the players who could make the biggest impact on a team pushing all its chips to the middle of the table in pursuit of a Super Bowl, Kenyon Sadiq stands out as the best option. Last year's second-round selection of Terrance Ferguson — Sadiq's teammate at Oregon — doesn't preclude them from adding to the room.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Defensive line may be the preference in Baltimore, but none warrant this level of consideration. Jesse Minter's first pick as Ravens head coach addresses the offensive line. Spencer Fano is the type of value selection the franchise has jumped on in the past.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Tampa Bay reinvests in the offensive line with Vega Ioane, who is exclusively an offensive guard, but a good one. The Buccaneers could also consider an edge rusher here, but Ioane represents better value than Keldric Faulk, Zion Young, Akheem Mesidor, etc.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
New York may not be frothing at the mouth about adding another wide receiver who's been hampered by injuries, but Garrett Wilson needs help. If Jordyn Tyson can stay healthy, he has the potential to be the best wide receiver in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Detroit lands its replacement for Taylor Decker. Monroe Freeling has a wide range of opinions, but there's no argument he's among the offensive tackles with the most potential.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Minnesota may be able to make its current collection of defensive backs work with James Pierre, Isaiah Rodgers and Byron Murphy Jr., but Avieon Terrell gives the team insurance and flexibility with the ability to play inside and out.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
One of the NFL combine's best performers has risen into the middle of the first round. Dillon Thieneman joins a Carolina defense that has already added Jaelan Phillips in free agency. He's a rangy safety with a knack for making plays on the ball.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Dallas traded for Rashan Gary and signed safety Jalen Thompson. The defense is starting to come together, but it still needs a field general -- a green dot to coordinate the unit. CJ Allen may not be a high-end athlete, but he's incredibly reliable, which is a trait that has been lacking among Cowboys linebackers in recent memory.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
The board works against the Steelers in this case, as there isn't great value at their biggest positions of need. Would they consider Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson? The urgency for wide receiver help has subsided with the addition of Michael Pittman Jr., but it's not out of the question they would consider more help, even if it comes across as a luxury. In this scenario, Pittsburgh flips Troy Fautanu back to his more natural left side and allows Blake Miller to play on the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
The Chargers traded Alohi Gilman midseason, and the team is left cobbling together the position. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren brings some stability. Although I tend to believe Jim Harbaugh will want to use this pick on either an offensive or defensive lineman, Mike McDaniel will undoubtedly want more speed.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Philadelphia lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency, so it accounts for his loss by selecting Zion Young. Offensive line would also be a consideration as the team weighs contingencies along that unit.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Browns land their wide receiver and left tackle, but in the reverse order of last week. Concerns with Caleb Lomu stem from a lack of ideal play strength, but he's a relatively young prospect, so the hope is that he continues to fill out.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Edge rusher and defensive tackle are probably the most impactful positions Chicago could add. Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect who should be able to contribute immediately opposite Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Buffalo lost David Edwards in free agency, so some people's wish of moving Kadyn Proctor to guard comes to fruition in the short term. It also gives the Bills flexibility in the event this is Dion Dawkins' last season with the organization.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
As I understand it, some 49ers fans weren't thrilled with my plan to address the offensive line in the three-round mock draft, but my philosophy is to overinvest up front, and San Francisco hasn't done that recently. However, the 49ers wait to address it here and instead add a dynamic offensive playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
DeMeco Ryans comes from San Francisco, where they value length and haven't shied away from it among interior defenders, such as Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner. Caleb Banks is very much an unfinished product, but there's a lot to like, and the veterans in that room won't settle for anything less than his best.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Kansas City fills two needs in the first round with the additions of an offensive tackle and a cornerback. Colton Hood is one of the biggest risers from the start of the season to the end.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle and now have a laundry list of holes to fill. With seven picks in the top 100, they're equipped to address several of them if handled properly. They select KC Concepcion, who is electric with the ball in his hands but comes without the financial commitment of Waddle.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
New England made a change to its offensive line by trading Garrett Bradbury and moving Jared Wilson to center. Will Campbell and Mike Onwenu return as starters. Although Morgan Moses has been a reliable right tackle for most of his career, it would behoove the Patriots to find a long-term fix. Max Iheanachor is solid at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Boye Mafe signed a big deal to join the Bengals this offseason, but John Schneider wastes no time bringing reinforcements to the group responsible for Seattle's Super Bowl victory. Keldric Faulk is the eventual replacement for DeMarcus Lawrence.
Teams without a first-round pick
No. 47: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Indianapolis recently traded away Zaire Franklin, and the position had already been a weakness.
No. 48: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Bernard is the perfect complement to Drake London in the Atlanta offense. He's willing to do the dirty work, but also knows how to get open and find hidden yardage after the catch.
No. 52: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
Green Bay likes offensive linemen with versatility. Dunker has the flexibility to play either guard or tackle in a pinch. Defensive line and cornerback would be other considerations for the Packers.
No. 56: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
Defensive line was the preference, but this is a soft spot for the position. Edge rusher is another area that could use help, but an explosive option isn't available unless Oklahoma's R. Mason Thomas falls or they consider Michigan's Jaishawn Barham, who's a bit rough around the edges. Instead, they take a rugged offensive guard to fortify Trevor Lawrence's protection.
No. 62: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
Denver has gone all in on the current version of this roster, but it's lacking in some areas. Trotter may help them find the consistency they've been seeking.