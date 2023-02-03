It's been nearly 40 years since the iconic 1985 Bears won the Super Bowl. While that team continues to be revered by Bears loyalists, rest assured that the fan base wants nothing more than for the franchise to field another team that can stand beside that team as a world champion.

Chicago has come close to producing another champion. The 2006 Bears made it back to the Super Bowl before falling to Peyton Manning and the Colts. Led by Brian Urlacher, Chicago was on the cusp of another Super Bowl berth in 2010 before getting tripped up -- literally -- against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The late 2010s Bears were competitive but ultimately were unable to win the franchise's second title.

The Bears are two years into their rebuild after parting ways with many of the key players who were responsible for the team's last postseason appearance. While there are still many holes to fill, the Bears have filled a major one at quarterback with Justin Fields, whose second season was good enough to convince Chicago's brass that he is the longterm solution.

The 2023 NFL Draft is a critical one for the Bears and Ryan Poles, who is entering his second year as general manager. Here's what the Poles and Co. can do during the draft to further improve a Bears team that is hoping to be much better than last year's 3-14 outfit.

Before we do, here's a reminder of what draft picks the Bears currently own.

Bears 2023 draft picks

Round 1, No. 1 overall

Round 2, No. 56 overall (from Ravens)

Round 3, No. 65 overall

Round 4, No. 103 overall

Round 4, No. 134 overall (from Eagles)

Round 5, No. 136 overall

Round 5, No. 148/159 overall (from Ravens)*

*Unconfirmed whether the Ravens' fifth-round pick is their own (159) or the one from the Patriots (148).

Keep the No. 1 overall pick

Ask the Lions how happy they are after keeping the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft. Instead of trading out of the pick, Detroit selected a defensive cornerstone in Aidan Hutchinson, who racked up 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles during his rookie season.

The Bears literally have their choice of the best players available in the upcoming draft, and it would be wise of them to use it. Chicago, after all, hasn't had the No. 1 overall pick since 1947, and there's no telling when the Bears will again be in a similar position.

Not every one has turned out to be a stud, but the list of former No. 1 overall picks is an impressive one. It includes recent No. 1 picks Myles Garrett, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. The Bears, should they keep the No. 1 overall pick, could have the next possible great player that was selected first overall.

Draft Jalen Carter

Don't overthink this, Bears. The Bears have other needs, but they need to add talented to their defense after parting ways with Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. And, as Hutchinson showed last year, a dominant, young defensive lineman can make a significant difference for an up and coming team.

Carter did plenty of winning at Georgia as he was a key member of the back-to-back champs. Often compared to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, Carter has a constant motor that is atypical for an interior defensive linemen. A dominant run-stopper, Carter is also a versatile pass rusher who can impact a play in multiple ways.

Load up on WR, EDGE, DL and OL

These are the Bears' biggest positions that need upgraded this offseason. Similarly to what the Bengals did last offseason, the Bears would be wise to use free agency to address the offensive line. Chicago can't afford to gamble on drafting linemen tasked with protecting Fields, who was sacked 55 times last season. Veteran tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will surely be on Chicago's free agent radar. That doesn't mean, however, that the Bears should completely ignore the position during the draft.

Unless you are former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert (whose resume includes the draft selections of Plaxico Burress, Santonio Holmes, Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens), selecting a future star receiver is a crapshoot. That's why the Bears should use several picks on the position. Look for the Bears to use at least one of their Day 2 picks on a receiver while further adding to their receiving corps on Day 3 of the draft. Possible Day 2 options include Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, SMU's Rashee Rice and Oklahoma's Marvin Mims.

Hyatt burst on the scene last year with 15 touchdown catches for the Volunteers. Rice caught 10 touchdowns while finishing four catches shy of 100 for the season. While his numbers aren't quite as impressive, Mims still caught 20 touchdowns in three years with the Sooners while averaging a whopping 19.5 yards per catch.

Some of the league's best pass rushers have been either late round picks or players who went undrafted (examples include Richard Dent, Deacon Jones, Clyde Simmons, and James Harrison). Like receiver, the Bears should invest in this position during the draft after netting just 20 sacks last year.

The Bears could get a steal if Nolan Smith is still available with the 65th overall pick. Smith, who helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles, played in just eight games last season after suffering a season-ending pec injury.

If Smith is not available, another interesting prospect is Iowa State's Will McDonald IV. An experienced college player, McDonald posted consecutive double-digit sack seasons in 2020-21. His numbers dipped last year, but that was likely due to playing in various spots on the defensive line.

As far as versatility is concerned, Ohio State's Zach Harrison would be an asset to the Bears' defensive front. Along with recording 11 sacks for the Buckeyes, Harrison was effective in pass defense and was also a turnover magnet during his final season in Columbus.