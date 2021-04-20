The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and few teams need to hit on their picks quite as much as the Philadelphia Eagles. Three calendar years after winning the Super Bowl, the reigning NFC East cellar-dwellers are kicking off a total rebuild with a new head coach, new starting quarterback and plenty of championship heroes now elsewhere. But which positions will they prioritize, particularly in the first round, where they own the No. 12 selection?

William Hill Sportsbook has fresh odds on all kinds of draft-related prop bets, including the Eagles' favored position of interest for their first pick. Below, you'll find some of the most notable figures for the Birds:

Odds on position of first pick

Offense: -150

-150 Defense: +120

This would jive with general manager Howie Roseman, who's helped oversee the Eagles take four offensive players with their past five first-rounders. Those selections: WR Nelson Agholor (2015), QB Carson Wentz (2016), OT Andre Dillard (2019) and WR Jalen Reagor (2020). Only DE Derek Barnett (2017) broke the streak. The Eagles dealt their 2018 first-rounder to the Ravens, who used it to select Lamar Jackson.

Odds on exact position of first pick

Wide receiver (+160)

(+160) Cornerback (+190)

(+190) Offensive lineman (+500)

(+500) Linebacker (+800)

(+800) Defensive lineman (+1000)

(+1000) Quarterback (+1600)

(+1600) Tight end (+3500)

(+3500) Safety (+4000)

(+4000) Running back (+6000)

(+6000) Kicker/punter/long snapper (+50000)

A WR pick would be a rare double-dip for the Eagles, considering they spent the 21st overall selection on Reagor just last year. But the fact of the matter is Philly could still use short- and long-term answers at the position, and there are two high-profile Alabama wideouts in DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle who could be within reach. Cornerback is a close second here because the Eagles' need in the secondary is even more dire. Besides veteran Darius Slay, they've got the oft-injured and slot-suited Avonte Maddox and a plethora of low-level competition at CB. The consensus top 2021 corners, Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn, also figure to come off the board right near their No. 12 slot. The one undersold position appears to be defensive line, seeing as the Eagles have used four first-rounders on a DE or DT since Roseman first became GM in 2010.

Over/under draft position for potential targets

WR Ja'Marr Chase: O/U 5.5

O/U 5.5 OT Rashawn Slater: O/U 10.5



O/U 10.5 CB Patrick Surtain II: O/U 10.5

O/U 10.5 WR DeVonta Smith: O/U 11.5

O/U 11.5 WR Jaylen Waddle: O/U 11.5

O/U 11.5 CB Jaycee Horn: O/U 13.5

Chase may have been a top target before the Eagles moved down from No. 6 to No. 12, but he appears well out of reach now. Slater feels like an underrated possibility in the event he slides, considering Philly's tendency to invest early in the trenches. Surtain, Smith and Waddle are right to be favored as top 11 picks and could easily all be gone by the time the Eagles are on the clock, though it stands to reason at least one of the wideouts could be pushed down by the early run of QBs.