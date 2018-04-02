Player Blurb: Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Small, versatile wideout who's relatively good in most areas but not great in any. Some elusiveness in the open field and flashes of impressive downfield speed. Likely a late-rounder.

College Recap:

The junior out of Tampa, Fla., was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2015 according to the 247Sports Composite. He was sixth on the team as a true freshman with 29 catches for 251 yards and one touchdown in 12 games, including one start. As a sophomore during Clemson’s national championship season, McCloud was third on the team in receptions. He had 49 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games, including five starts. He played behind Artavis Scott at Clemson’s slot receiver position.

This past season, McCloud started all 14 games. He posted 49 catches for 503 yards and one touchdown. At N.C. State, he returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown, the longest return for a score by a Tiger on the road since 2000. His 25 punt returns for 303 yards and one touchdown slotted him at No. 8 in Clemson history in punt return yardage for his career. He also repped at cornerback in multiple games this season because of Clemson’s injury plight at the position. - Anna Hickey, Clemson247