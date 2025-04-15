With fewer than two weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off, here's 102 picks of chaos.
I can't remember a draft in recent memory with more unknowns in terms of draft ranges. There are numerous prospects in this class who could end up as top-10 picks or fall all the way to the back end of the first round depending on who's evaluating them. There's also seemingly a zillion talented running backs and tight ends who will put NFL teams' valuation of those two positions to the test.
While every single team has their own pick in the first round, I expect a ton of movement come draft day (even if that's not reflected in this mock). What you will find in this mock are three quarterbacks taken in Round 1 (and seven over the first three rounds) and the Cowboys stocking up on offensive talent for quarterback Dak Prescott.
Without further ado, let's get to the picks!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis on "With the First Pick" -- our NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson and former Titans general manager Ran Carthon. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
It would be a shock if it's anyone else at this point. The experienced quarterback has aced the pre-draft process and has easily the best physical skillset of any quarterback in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Browns could use the weapons for whomever is under center next fall. With multiple expiring contracts at corner after this season, Hunter could work into a bigger two-way role as his career progresses.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
You just don't pass on this type of talent even with a crowded edge room. The Giants know full well in their own division what having a rotation of capable rushers can do for a defense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
This is where it starts to get interesting. Campbell is a safe play as he profiles to an elite guard, even if his lack of length is an issue at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Graham is a high-floor defensive tackle going to a team that desperately needs that at the position. He's also already a veteran in terms of his hand usage with quicks to win as a pass-rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Pete Carroll's love for the running back position likely only grew seeing Saquon Barkley lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl in his year off. Jeanty is easily a top-10 talent at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Hitting on back-to-back offensive tackles would set the Jets up for long-term success. It's exactly what new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand had in Detroit. Membou can be a special run blocker on the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Walker is the top 3-4 outside linebacker on my draft board and goes to a Panthers defense in desperate need of that skillset. He's the perfect modern hybrid rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Stewart is the kind of high-upside edge rusher the Saints can afford to take a chance on in their current timeline. He's got freakish athletic traits that no one else in the class can match.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Warren is a mismatch weapon in the Bears offense that can pair in Ben Johnson's famous two tight end sets with Cole Kmet. His ability to win consistently underneath from the slot could make him Caleb Williams' best friend.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The 49ers need any pass-rushing help they can find and Green is just that. He was the FBS sack leader last fall and can be a speed-rushing complement to Nick Bosa's power.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Golden is perfectly suited to play second-fiddle to CeeDee Lamb in a similar way that Jordan Addison pairs well with Justin Jefferson. He's a three-level route-runner with a consistent ability to get open.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
With Terron Armstead's retirement, the Dolphins' offensive line need became even more desperate. While Patrick Paul will have his shot to start at left tackle, Banks can play either tackle or guard as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Chris Ballard loves athletic freaks on defense and Campbell qualifies as such. He can be the lynchpin in the middle of Lou Anarumo's scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Falcons' edge need has been huge for seemingly a decade. Ezeiruaku has the kind of nimble short-area quicks to consistently skirt past tackles in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Harmon is the most complete defensive tackle in the class. He's got an ideal build with the combination of burst and play strength to play both run and pass.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Williams is a Bengals type of defensive end. He fits the big, edge-setting mold that they've preferred for multiple decades now. He'll immediately pick up the mantle where Sam Hubbard left off.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Barron is the same kind of feisty corner as Devon Witherspoon. Having two of those guys in the same secondary would drive opposing quarterbacks nuts.
Round 1 - Pick 19
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Putting one of the most instinctive safeties in the NFL (Antoine Winfield Jr.) next to the biggest athletic freak at the position in the NFL is an enticing proposition for Todd Bowles' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
The Broncos need weapons wherever they can get them for Bo Nix. Hampton can easily be the all-around feature back they never had a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Call it a slide if you want, but this is where most people I've talked to see Sanders as a talent. The Steelers' desperation outweighs that of any other team in this area.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Harbaugh loved featuring Loveland at Michigan, and he'll love even more pairing him with Justin Herbert. He's seen first-hand in his division how much a reliable tight end can be a value add for a franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
McMillan is so perfect for what the Packers need that I'd even consider a trade up for them if he slides into the late teens. His sure-handedness is desperately missing in the Packers' receiving corps.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Starks' football IQ and versatility is perfect for Brian Flores' defense that just lost Cam Bynum and has Harrison Smith on the brink of retirement.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
This would be a dream scenario for a Texans offensive line that can't afford to take a multi-year project. Booker is Day 1 ready.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Given the fact that they won't be drafting in the top five anytime soon, the Rams may opt to go the Packers route and take a swing on a quarterback in the first-round a few years before they need it. Dart won't be NFL-ready coming from a simplistic Ole Miss offense, but he has the tools to develop.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Conerly can start out at left guard with the intention of taking over at left tackle whenever Ronnie Stanley hangs it up. He's a twitched-up and physical lineman with tape that's gotten better every single year.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
The Lions don't have any real needs, so they can afford to take best value available. Grant is an explosive nose tackle who can push quarterbacks into Aidan Hutchinson's waiting arms.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Egbuka may not be Terry McLaurin, but he doesn't have to be in the offense. He's a reliable number two and plus run-blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Hairston is a burner who can match the likes of the AFC's best deep threats stride for stride. He fills a pretty glaring need for the Bills on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Johnson's 2024 tape was nowhere near as clean as his 2023 tape, and his lack of pre-draft testing after missing half the season due to turf toe could cause him to tumble down the board on draft day.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Nolen is the exact kind of explosive defensive tackle the Eagles need to replace Milton Williams. He's NFL-ready in the run game with tons of potential as a pass-rusher.
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns: EDGE James Pearce Jr.
34. New York Giants: DL Darius Alexander
35. Tennessee Titans: WR Kyle Williams
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: OL Grey Zabel
37. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Josh Simmons
38. New England Patriots: WR Luther Burden III
39. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers): RB Treveyon Henderson
40. New Orleans Saints: IOL Jonah Savaiinaea
41. Chicago Bears: EDGE Landon Jackson
42. New York Jets: WR Jayden Higgins
43. San Francisco 49ers: IOL Donovan Jackson
44. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
45. Indianapolis Colts: TE Mason Taylor
46. Atlanta Falcons: CB Trey Amos
47. Arizona Cardinals: OT Aireontae Ersery
48. Miami Dolphins: DL Tyleik Williams
49. Cincinnati Bengals: S Kevin Winston Jr.
50. Seattle Seahawks: WR Elic Ayomanor
51. Denver Broncos: WR Jalen Royals
52. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh Steelers): OT Marcus Mbow
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Carson Schwesinger
54. Green Bay Packers: OT Charles Grant
55. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jack Bech
56. Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota Vikings): EDGE Nic Scourton
57. Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Rams): CB Shavon Revel Jr.
58. Houston Texans: DL Shemar Turner
59. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Jordan Burch
60. Detroit Lions: EDGE JT Tuimoloau
61. Washington Commanders: CB Azareye'h Thomas
62. Buffalo Bills: DL Alfred Collins
63. Kansas City Chiefs: TE Elijah Arroyo
64. Philadelphia Eagles: QB Jalen Milroe
Round 3
65. New York Giants: RB Quinshon Judkins
66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans): DL Deone Walker
67. Cleveland Browns: RB Kaleb Johnson
68. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Darien Porter
69. New England Patriots: EDGE Bradyn Swinson
70. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Jaylin Noel
71. New Orleans Saints: CB Benjamin Morrison
72. Chicago Bears: S Xavier Watts
73. New York Jets: CB Jacob Parrish
74. Carolina Panthers: DL T.J. Sanders
75. San Francisco 49ers: QB Tyler Shough
76. Dallas Cowboys: RB Dylan Sampson
77. New England Patriots (from Atlanta Falcons): RB RJ Harvey
78. Arizona Cardinals: DL Jamaree Caldwell
79. Houston Texans (from Miami Dolphins): EDGE David Walker
80. Indianapolis Colts: OT Ozzy Trapilo
81. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Danny Stutsman
82. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Josaiah Stewart
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Jordan James
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Jack Sawyer
85. Denver Broncos: LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
86. Los Angeles Chargers: iOL Anthony Belton
87. Green Bay Packers: DL CJ West
88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings): OT Logan Brown
89. Houston Texans: DL Joshua Farmer
90. Los Angeles Rams: TE Terrance Ferguson
91. Baltimore Ravens: IOL Tate Ratledge
92. Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions): QB Quinn Ewers
93. New Orleans Saints (from Washington Commanders): WR Tre Harris
94. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills): QB Kyle McCord
95. Kansas City Chiefs: IOL Wyatt Milum
96. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Harold Fannin Jr.
97. Minnesota Vikings: IOL Jared Wilson
98. Miami Dolphins: CB Nohl Williams
99. New York Giants: RB Cam Skattebo
100. San Francisco 49ers: DL Vernon Broughton
101. Los Angeles Rams: DL Aeneas Peebles
102. Detroit Lions: CB Quincy Riley
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.