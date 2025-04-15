Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 It would be a shock if it's anyone else at this point. The experienced quarterback has aced the pre-draft process and has easily the best physical skillset of any quarterback in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 The Browns could use the weapons for whomever is under center next fall. With multiple expiring contracts at corner after this season, Hunter could work into a bigger two-way role as his career progresses.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st You just don't pass on this type of talent even with a crowded edge room. The Giants know full well in their own division what having a rotation of capable rushers can do for a defense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This is where it starts to get interesting. Campbell is a safe play as he profiles to an elite guard, even if his lack of length is an issue at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Graham is a high-floor defensive tackle going to a team that desperately needs that at the position. He's also already a veteran in terms of his hand usage with quicks to win as a pass-rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Pete Carroll's love for the running back position likely only grew seeing Saquon Barkley lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl in his year off. Jeanty is easily a top-10 talent at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Hitting on back-to-back offensive tackles would set the Jets up for long-term success. It's exactly what new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand had in Detroit. Membou can be a special run blocker on the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Walker is the top 3-4 outside linebacker on my draft board and goes to a Panthers defense in desperate need of that skillset. He's the perfect modern hybrid rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Stewart is the kind of high-upside edge rusher the Saints can afford to take a chance on in their current timeline. He's got freakish athletic traits that no one else in the class can match.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Warren is a mismatch weapon in the Bears offense that can pair in Ben Johnson's famous two tight end sets with Cole Kmet. His ability to win consistently underneath from the slot could make him Caleb Williams' best friend.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers need any pass-rushing help they can find and Green is just that. He was the FBS sack leader last fall and can be a speed-rushing complement to Nick Bosa's power.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Golden is perfectly suited to play second-fiddle to CeeDee Lamb in a similar way that Jordan Addison pairs well with Justin Jefferson. He's a three-level route-runner with a consistent ability to get open.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd With Terron Armstead's retirement, the Dolphins' offensive line need became even more desperate. While Patrick Paul will have his shot to start at left tackle, Banks can play either tackle or guard as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Chris Ballard loves athletic freaks on defense and Campbell qualifies as such. He can be the lynchpin in the middle of Lou Anarumo's scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th The Falcons' edge need has been huge for seemingly a decade. Ezeiruaku has the kind of nimble short-area quicks to consistently skirt past tackles in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Harmon is the most complete defensive tackle in the class. He's got an ideal build with the combination of burst and play strength to play both run and pass.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th Williams is a Bengals type of defensive end. He fits the big, edge-setting mold that they've preferred for multiple decades now. He'll immediately pick up the mantle where Sam Hubbard left off.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Barron is the same kind of feisty corner as Devon Witherspoon. Having two of those guys in the same secondary would drive opposing quarterbacks nuts.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Putting one of the most instinctive safeties in the NFL (Antoine Winfield Jr.) next to the biggest athletic freak at the position in the NFL is an enticing proposition for Todd Bowles' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 The Broncos need weapons wherever they can get them for Bo Nix. Hampton can easily be the all-around feature back they never had a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Call it a slide if you want, but this is where most people I've talked to see Sanders as a talent. The Steelers' desperation outweighs that of any other team in this area.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Harbaugh loved featuring Loveland at Michigan, and he'll love even more pairing him with Justin Herbert. He's seen first-hand in his division how much a reliable tight end can be a value add for a franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 McMillan is so perfect for what the Packers need that I'd even consider a trade up for them if he slides into the late teens. His sure-handedness is desperately missing in the Packers' receiving corps.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Starks' football IQ and versatility is perfect for Brian Flores' defense that just lost Cam Bynum and has Harrison Smith on the brink of retirement.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st This would be a dream scenario for a Texans offensive line that can't afford to take a multi-year project. Booker is Day 1 ready.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 Given the fact that they won't be drafting in the top five anytime soon, the Rams may opt to go the Packers route and take a swing on a quarterback in the first-round a few years before they need it. Dart won't be NFL-ready coming from a simplistic Ole Miss offense, but he has the tools to develop.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Conerly can start out at left guard with the intention of taking over at left tackle whenever Ronnie Stanley hangs it up. He's a twitched-up and physical lineman with tape that's gotten better every single year.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th The Lions don't have any real needs, so they can afford to take best value available. Grant is an explosive nose tackle who can push quarterbacks into Aidan Hutchinson's waiting arms.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Egbuka may not be Terry McLaurin, but he doesn't have to be in the offense. He's a reliable number two and plus run-blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Hairston is a burner who can match the likes of the AFC's best deep threats stride for stride. He fills a pretty glaring need for the Bills on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson's 2024 tape was nowhere near as clean as his 2023 tape, and his lack of pre-draft testing after missing half the season due to turf toe could cause him to tumble down the board on draft day.