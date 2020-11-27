|
|
|SEA
|PHI
Seahawks-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Carson Wentz didn't finish the game the last time he faced the Seattle Seahawks because of a concussion.
His troubles have only grown worse.
It reached the point that coach Doug Pederson hesitated when asked if Wentz or rookie Jalen Hurts would start when the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) host the Seahawks (7-3) on Monday night.
''He's my starter, end of story,'' Pederson eventually said to reporters. ''You guys can blow it up however you want it and that's fine. I'm focused on this team, these players, this coaching staff and the Seattle Seahawks.''
Wentz led the Eagles to four wins to secure an NFC East title last December and earned an opportunity to make his postseason debut after injuries forced him to watch Nick Foles lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title following the 2017 season, and a playoff win in 2018.
Wentz was outstanding down the stretch last year, completing 67.6% of his passes for 1,199 yards, seven TDs and no interceptions in four games. But he lasted only nine snaps before Jadeveon Clowney knocked him out with a shot to the head. The Seahawks won, 17-9.
Wentz hasn't been the same since that hit. He leads the NFL with 18 turnovers, including 14 interceptions, and has career lows in completion percentage (58.4) and passer rating (73.3).
But Wentz hasn't had much help. Injuries have forced the Eagles to use 12 players on the offensive line, including 10 different starters. Tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, running back Miles Sanders and wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery have missed significant time. Wentz is too often throwing to inexperienced receivers who aren't always running the correct routes.
''I've gone back and looked at '17 and '18 tape, our coaching staff has, I know he has,'' Pederson said, referring to when Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017. ''We've looked at everything from play calling, me, am I different? Am I using personnel right? Am I making decisions that are beneficial for the team? I look at a bunch of that stuff.
''It comes down to just each person, each player, each coach taking a look at yourself, looking in the mirror, see what you see. If you don't like what you see, we got to change, and you got to make improvements and you got to get better. So these are all the things that we're doing and we're helping him. We're helping the offense. We're helping the offensive line. We're helping the receivers. We're helping everybody get better and we're using everything we can to make these adjustments.''
Wentz has his best chance to get back on track facing the NFL's worst pass defense. The Seahawks have allowed 343.7 yards passing per game. They've shown improvement since halftime of a 23-16 loss to the Rams on Nov. 15.
''These last six quarters that we've played have been different, and the guys have really taken a step forward in owning what they're doing and in the communications and the adjustments and utilizing the package, and disguising really well and really feeling comfortable with it,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
BRINGING HEAT
The arrival of Carlos Dunlap in a trade from Cincinnati has helped the Seahawks turn up the pass rush in recent weeks. Seattle has 16 sacks over the past four games, including three sacks last week of Arizona's Kyler Murray. It was notable because Seattle didn't have a QB hit on Murray in the first meeting against Arizona.
Dunlap has three sacks in his three games since arriving in Seattle. And now the Seahawks face an offense that has allowed a league-high 40 sacks.
CENTURY MARK
Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner is on the cusp of joining rare company. Wagner needs four tackles to reach 100 for the season. It would be his ninth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles, one of just three players since 2000 to accomplish that feat. The other two are London Fletcher and Keith Brooking.
Meanwhile, three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce will make his 100th consecutive start for the Eagles.
WARM IT UP, CHRIS
Seattle expects to have running back Chris Carson after missing the previous four games with a foot sprain. The Seahawks were out of balance and Wilson was under increased pressure in the three games both Carlos Hyde and Carson were sidelined. Hyde returned last week against Arizona and rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown. His return also lessened the stress on Wilson, who passed for only 197 yards but was efficient and threw two touchdowns in the 28-21 win.
DK OR JJ
The Eagles chose J.J. Arcega-Whiteside seven picks ahead of DK Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 draft. Arecega-Whiteside has 12 catches and was a healthy inactive two weeks ago before missing last week on the COVID-19 reserve list. Metcalf is already one of the best wide receivers in the league. He had seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's playoff win in Philly in January.
PERFECT RECORD
Russell Wilson is 5-0 against the Eagles and the Seahawks have won six straight meetings. Philadelphia wanted to select Wilson in the third round of the 2012 draft but he went to Seattle at No. 75. The Eagles chose Nick Foles at No. 88.
----
AP Sports Writer Tim Booth contributed to this report.
----
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:36
|12:24
|1st Downs
|14
|7
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|8
|3
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|194
|74
|Total Plays
|35
|30
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|2.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|59
|Rush Attempts
|15
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|15
|Comp. - Att.
|13-18
|8-18
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|0.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-57.0
|5-49.0
|Return Yards
|27
|44
|Punts - Returns
|4-27
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|15
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|59
|
|
|194
|TOTAL YDS
|74
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
12
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|13/18
|152
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|8
|7
|118
|0
|52
|11
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|2
|2
|20
|0
|18
|2
|
C. Carson 32 RB
10
FPTS
|C. Carson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|10
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Moore 83 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|2
|-4
|1
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 43 DE
|C. Dunlap
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
2
FPTS
|J. Myers
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|1
|57.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
10
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|2
|33
|0
|20
|10
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|5
|15
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Clement 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|4
|2
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|3
|2
|6
|1
|3
|6
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
R. Rodgers 85 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
0
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|49.0
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:12 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 3(0:17 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - PHI 6(0:23 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert to SEA 3 for 3 yards (U.Amadi; Sq.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 12(1:04 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to SEA 6 for 6 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PHI 12(1:10 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 18(1:35 - 2nd) C.Clement up the middle to SEA 12 for 6 yards (C.Dunlap).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - PHI 31(2:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz up the middle to SEA 18 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 36(2:33 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to SEA 31 for 5 yards (B.Mayowa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 45(2:41 - 2nd) J.Kelce to SEA 41 for -5 yards. FUMBLES recovered by PHI-C.Wentz at PHI 45. C.Wentz pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(2:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to M.Sanders. PENALTY on SEA-T.Flowers Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at SEA 41 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 43(3:21 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to M.Sanders to SEA 41 for 2 yards (J.Reed).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 49(3:55 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Reagor to SEA 43 for 8 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(3:59 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to G.Ward.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 39(4:22 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott ran ob at PHI 49 for 10 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(4:28 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 16 - PHI 19(4:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz scrambles up the middle to PHI 39 for 20 yards (J.Adams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(5:27 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 19 for -6 yards (P.Ford).
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 16 - SEA 16(5:35 - 2nd) C.Carson up the middle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - SEA 6(5:40 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left [D.Barnett]. PENALTY on SEA-R.Wilson Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at PHI 6.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(6:18 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at PHI 6 for 17 yards (D.Slay).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 25(6:53 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to PHI 23 for 2 yards (D.Slay).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(7:27 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to PHI 25 for 8 yards (R.McLeod).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(7:36 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left [J.Sweat]. PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at PHI 38 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 46(8:06 - 2nd) C.Carson left end ran ob at PHI 38 for 7 yards (N.Robey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(8:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Carson to PHI 45 for 6 yards (F.Cox; D.Riley) [J.Sweat].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 34(9:25 - 2nd) C.Carson left end to SEA 34 for no gain (D.Riley; A.Singleton). PENALTY on PHI-D.Riley Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at SEA 34 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PHI 28(9:35 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 45 yards to SEA 27 Center-R.Lovato. D.Reed to SEA 34 for 7 yards (D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PHI 28(10:14 - 2nd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. M.Sanders right end to PHI 28 for no gain (L.Collier).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 20(10:48 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at PHI 28 for 8 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(10:52 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle.
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to PHI 3. B.Scott to PHI 20 for 17 yards (C.Barton).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 1(11:01 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - SEA 1(11:46 - 2nd) C.Carson left tackle to PHI 1 for no gain (D.Barnett; J.Hargrave).
|+52 YD
|
3 & 13 - SEA 47(12:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep middle to D.Metcalf to PHI 1 for 52 yards (D.Slay) [B.Graham].
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SEA 47(12:22 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Hollister.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 50(13:07 - 2nd) C.Hyde right end to SEA 47 for -3 yards (J.Mills).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(13:37 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at 50 for 18 yards (N.Robey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PHI 23(13:49 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to SEA 20 Center-R.Lovato. D.Reed to SEA 32 for 12 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PHI 29(14:27 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 23 for -6 yards (sack split by J.Reed and C.Dunlap).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - PHI 23(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Jeffery ran ob at PHI 29 for 6 yards (T.Flowers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - PHI 28(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-M.Pryor False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 28 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 27(0:15 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Hightower to PHI 28 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SEA 23(0:26 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 57 yards to PHI 20 Center-T.Ott. G.Ward to PHI 27 for 7 yards (Sm.Griffin; J.Hollister).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - SEA 12(1:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 23 for 11 yards (D.Slay).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - SEA 17(1:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at SEA 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SEA 17(1:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Hyde.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 16(1:46 - 1st) C.Hyde left end to SEA 17 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; J.Mills).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - PHI 27(1:59 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 63 yards to SEA 10 Center-R.Lovato. D.Moore to SEA 16 for 6 yards (M.Jacquet; M.Epps).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - PHI 36(2:36 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 27 for -9 yards (R.Green).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PHI 36(2:43 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Goedert (B.Wagner) [J.Reed].
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - PHI 41(2:59 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-I.Seumalo False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(3:39 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Reagor to PHI 41 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
4 & 2 - SEA 37(3:44 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at PHI 38 for -1 yards (D.Barnett).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - SEA 44(4:32 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to PHI 37 for 7 yards (D.Slay; R.McLeod).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 45(5:13 - 1st) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to PHI 44 for 1 yard (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(5:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PHI 8(5:27 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 37 yards to PHI 45 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by D.Moore.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PHI 8(5:32 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to J.Reagor (Sq.Griffin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 7(6:18 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 8 for 1 yard (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 7(6:57 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 7 for no gain (J.Adams; P.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
4 & 2 - SEA 2(7:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass middle to D.Moore to PHI 7 for -5 yards (D.Barnett J.Hargrave).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 3(7:42 - 1st) C.Hyde up the middle to PHI 2 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; B.Graham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SEA 3(7:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SEA 5(8:31 - 1st) C.Hyde up the middle to PHI 3 for 2 yards (M.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 11(8:59 - 1st) D.Moore left end to PHI 10 for 1 yard (R.McLeod). PENALTY on PHI-M.Jackson Unnecessary Roughness 5 yards enforced at PHI 10.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - SEA 25(9:26 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to PHI 22 for 3 yards (D.Riley). PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay Unsportsmanlike Conduct 11 yards enforced at PHI 22.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 21(10:08 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at PHI 25 for -4 yards (F.Cox).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 29(10:32 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to PHI 21 for 8 yards (T.Edwards). Penalty on PHI-V.Curry Defensive Offside declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(11:11 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to PHI 29 for 6 yards (J.Mills; J.Sweat).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 45(11:51 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf to PHI 35 for 10 yards (D.Slay).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 46(12:22 - 1st) C.Hyde left end ran ob at PHI 45 for 1 yard (D.Riley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 50(12:58 - 1st) C.Hyde left end to PHI 46 for 4 yards (F.Cox).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 37(13:27 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to 50 for 13 yards (A.Singleton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - SEA 25(13:59 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson ran ob at SEA 37 for 12 yards (J.Mills).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(14:31 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Carson ran ob at SEA 42 for 7 yards (T.Edwards). PENALTY on SEA-M.Iupati Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at SEA 35 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PHI 24(14:43 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to SEA 33 Center-R.Lovato. D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 35 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PHI 24(14:47 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to A.Jeffery.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PHI 24(14:50 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to G.Ward [P.Ford].
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - PHI 24(14:54 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to R.Rodgers (J.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 19(14:54 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-J.Reed Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PHI 19 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to PHI -1. B.Scott to PHI 19 for 20 yards (C.Barton; R.Neal).
