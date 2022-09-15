|
Panthers-Giants Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers have had so many consecutive losing seasons that the results of an opening game can be blown out of proportion.
Take Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium between the Panthers (0-1) and Giants (1-0).
Coming off a 4-13 record in 2021 and with Brian Daboll entering his first season as coach, little was expected of Giants after five consecutive losing seasons.
Surprisingly, the Giants beat two-time defending AFC South champion Tennessee 21-20 on the road last week with a late touchdown and 2-point conversion. For many fans, gloom and doom was replaced with hope for a miraculous turnaround in 2022.
Carolina, which has had four straight losing seasons, was beaten by Cleveland 26-24. It was the team's eighth loss in a row and it sparked some calls for the firing of coach Matt Rhule, who is 10-24 in two-plus seasons.
What's interesting is the fine line separating winning and losing. The Giants won because the Titans' Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play. The Panthers lost because Browns rookie Cade York kicked a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left.
Still, there are different feelings in the cities.
Giants safety Julian Love said the excitement in the New York metropolitan area is noticeable.
''People are proud to put on the Giants gear and go to work on Monday,'' Love said. ''You feel that. But then you got to also realize it's just one game of 17 this year. So we are far from where we want to be and we have a lot to improve on. But it's hard not to just feel proud of kind of what it means to this community.''
Carolina also wants to win badly, especially with three home games to follow.
''Having a win under our belts would be big, just in terms of turning a page on the losses,'' tight end Ian Thomas said.
STOPPING BARKLEY
Carolina's run defense was gashed for 217 yards and 5.6 yards per carry in Week 1 by Nick Chubb and the Browns.
Things won't get any easier in Week 2 as they face Saquon Barkley, who finally looks healthy and ran for an NFL-best 164 yards against the Titans.
The Panthers struggled with tackling against the Browns - they missed 18 of them, resulting in 190 yards after contact.
''We really worked on taking better angles to the ball and wrap and roll,'' Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson said. ''All the basic tackling mechanics. I feel like taking the right angle is about 70% of it, then 20% is contact and the other 10% is driving your feet.''
DIFFERENT LOOK
Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale got his unit's attention last week when he compared Titans star running back Derrick Henry to NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown.
The defense responded, limiting Henry to 82 yards on 21 carries. The longest run by the bruising back was 18 yards.
This week's challenge is the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, a 2019 All-Pro who has dealt with injuries the past two seasons. He rushed for 33 yards and a TD on 10 carries and caught four passes for 24 yards against Cleveland.
''This guy is Barry Sanders,'' Martindale said, comparing McCaffrey to the Hall of Famer who was one of the NFL's most elusive backs.
BATTING THEM DOWN
Baker Mayfield had four passes batted down at the line of scrimmage by the Browns, so look for the Giants to use a similar strategy to slow down the 6-foot-1 quarterback.
''He's one of the shorter guys, so getting our hands and affecting him hopefully will help us in the game,'' Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said.
Mayfield has had 48 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage since 2018, the most of any quarterback in the league according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Mayfield said the key will be finding windows in the defense and his line preventing defenders from getting their hands up.
HORN'S HOLDING
The NFL is placing an added emphasis on defensive holding, as Panthers second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn found out the hard way. The No. 8 pick in the 2021 draft was called twice for holding against the Browns, allowing two drives to continue.
Horn, who played three games as a rookie before a season-ending foot injury, has had an issue with holding calls in college at South Carolina because of his physicality. The Panthers want him to stay aggressive, but are working to limit his penalties.
LAST TIME
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is the longest-tenured player on the Giants and the only one who was with the team that started 2-0 in 2016.
''Everything is better when you win and I told the guys that because a lot of them weren't here whenever we were winning games,'' Shepard said.
The Giants' coach that year was Ben McAdoo. He is now the Panthers' offensive coordinator.
---
AP Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:41
|13:44
|1st Downs
|6
|4
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|96
|51
|Total Plays
|23
|23
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|2.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|34
|0
|Rush Attempts
|10
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|0.0
|Net Yards Passing
|62
|51
|Comp. - Att.
|7-13
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|1-67.0
|Return Yards
|39
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|62
|PASS YDS
|51
|
|
|34
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|96
|TOTAL YDS
|51
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
2
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|7/13
|62
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
5
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|6
|20
|0
|8
|5
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|9
|0
|7
|0
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
2
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|2
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|3
|2
|23
|0
|19
|2
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
5
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|5
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Moore 2 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moore
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 FS
|J. Chinn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
3
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|1/1
|31
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|2
|19.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Jones
|10/14
|58
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|5
|3
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Jones 8 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Jones
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Shepard 3 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|3
|3
|19
|0
|12
|4
|
R. James 80 WR
3
FPTS
|R. James
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Sills 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Sills
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
K. Toney 89 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Toney
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|
M. Breida 31 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SAF
|J. Love
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 SAF
|X. McKinney
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 LB
|J. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Williams 93 DT
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 59 OLB
|A. Calitro
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
6
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|36
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|1
|67.0
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYG 15(5:35 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.James [D.Brown]. Penalty on NYG-J.Ezeudu - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYG 15(5:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Barkley [B.Burns].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 11(6:04 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 15 for 4 yards (F.Luvu - S.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYG 43(6:13 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to NYG 11 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by R.James.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NYG 48(6:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYG 48(6:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (A.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 46(6:56 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 48 for 2 yards (N.Williams).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39(7:35 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 46 for 7 yards (J.Love - J.Ellis).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 26(8:10 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to I.Thomas to CAR 39 for 13 yards (D.Belton).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 20(8:45 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at CAR 26 for 6 yards (X.McKinney).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 20(8:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAR 33(8:56 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 67 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CAR 33(9:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to M.Breida (D.Brown).
|+10 YD
2 & 25 - CAR 23(9:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to R.James to NYG 33 for 10 yards (M.Haynes - J.Chinn).
|Penalty
2 & 15 - CAR 33(10:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to K.Toney to CAR 31 for 36 yards (M.Hartsfield). PENALTY on NYG-D.Sills - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(10:52 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 33 for -5 yards (F.Luvu).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 26(11:37 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to NYG 38 for 12 yards (C.Henderson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(12:15 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 26 for 1 yard (Y.Gross-Matos).
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NYG 13(12:19 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYG 13(12:23 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to S.Smith.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 15(13:11 - 2nd) B.Mayfield scrambles right tackle to NYG 13 for 2 yards (A.Jackson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 14(13:52 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to NYG 15 for -1 yards (J.Love).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 33(14:31 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to R.Anderson to NYG 14 for 19 yards (X.McKinney).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 49(14:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to G.Ricci to NYG 33 for 16 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 49(15:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to I.Thomas.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NYG 48(0:05 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to NYG 49 for 3 yards (X.McKinney; L.Williams).
|Fumble
3 & 4 - NYG 45(0:36 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to CAR 48 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence) - ball out of bounds at NYG 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 39(1:04 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 45 for 6 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 39(1:08 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson (X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 37(1:39 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 39 for 2 yards (A.Calitro; A.Jackson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 29(2:26 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 37 for 8 yards (A.Calitro).
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 50 yards from NYG 35 to CAR 15. C.Hubbard to CAR 29 for 14 yards (D.Belton).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - CAR 15(2:33 - 1st) G.Gano 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CAR 8(3:16 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at CAR 15 for -7 yards (B.Burns).
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 2(4:02 - 1st) D.Jones left end to CAR 8 for -6 yards (F.Luvu).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 5(4:48 - 1st) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley left end to CAR 2 for 3 yards (B.Roy; M.Haynes).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 18(5:33 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Sills to CAR 5 for 13 yards (X.Woods) [B.Roy].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 18(5:41 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left [H.Anderson].
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 25(6:20 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to T.Hudson to CAR 18 for 7 yards (J.Chinn).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 30(7:03 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to CAR 25 for 5 yards.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 29(7:43 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to CAR 30 for -1 yards (F.Luvu - J.Horn).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 31(8:16 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end ran ob at CAR 29 for 2 yards (B.Burns).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 35(8:53 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to CAR 31 for 4 yards (F.Luvu).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 38(9:39 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to CAR 35 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(10:17 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to K.Toney to CAR 38 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
3 & 22 - NYG 36(10:27 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Anderson to CAR 40 for 4 yards (D.Holmes). FUMBLES (D.Holmes) - RECOVERED by NYG-A.Jackson at CAR 40. A.Jackson to CAR 40 for no gain (T.Moton).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - NYG 46(10:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to NYG 43 for 11 yards (T.Fox). Penalty on CAR-B.Christensen - Offensive Holding - declined. PENALTY on CAR-S.Smith - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 46 - No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 48(11:35 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Moore to CAR 46 for -2 yards (J.Ward - D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 48(11:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to S.Smith (X.McKinney).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 30(12:07 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left end to CAR 33 for 3 yards (J.Ward - X.McKinney). PENALTY on NYG-J.Ward - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:50 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left guard to CAR 30 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CAR 18(12:53 - 1st) G.Gano 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 22(13:29 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to CAR 18 for 4 yards (J.Horn).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 20(14:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to K.Toney to CAR 22 for -2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22(14:52 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to CAR 20 for 2 yards (X.Woods - D.Brown).
