|
|
|PIT
|PHI
Steelers-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) With one big trade for a big-time pass rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles crystalized a mission statement that already seemed clear to anyone who watched Jalen Hurts and crew get off to an undefeated start - this team is all-in on the Super Bowl.
The preseason hope the Eagles could win the NFC East or even win a playoff game or two has morphed into a full-blown expectation that they should win the championship. And why not? Expectations are sky high in Philly these days and the Phillies' run to the World Series has already stirred the fan base into dreaming about two sports champions.
Consider, only the Buffalo Bills have better odds than the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0 - a start they've enjoyed before only in 1981 and 2004 - as they return from an off week to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) at Lincoln Financial Field. The Steelers have lost five of six and have experienced growing pains with rookie QB Kenny Pickett.
The Eagles have won nine consecutive games over Pittsburgh in Philadelphia. The Steelers' previous win in Philly was a 20-14 victory on Oct. 24, 1965.
''We're talented enough to win against anybody we play,'' Eagles center Jason Kelce said.
The Eagles didn't go far during their time off - Hurts rang the ceremonial bell to start a 76ers game and Kelce palled around with the Phillie Phanati c during playoff games. And the front office sure didn't rest on the Birds' undefeated start.
Already boasting one of the NFL's best defenses, the Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits after opting not to participate in offseason workouts. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season.
Welcome aboard, Robert.
''I know this year the numbers might not be there, but he's a very tough matchup for a lot of tackles in the NFL,'' Kelce said. ''I think we have a culture around here that's very welcoming of players.''
The Eagles hope the break hasn't slowed Hurts' roll as he tries to keep the team undefeated. Hurts has won nine straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Hurts has passed for 1,514 yards and six TDs and run for 293 yards and six TDs while posting a 98.4 QB rating.
The Eagles used the off week as a time of reflection, as well as a time to study for the games ahead.
''We sent Jalen a packet of what we did, a book of what we did, and gave him summary notes of it, as well, so he could study it, and we were talking through it as we would with all the other coaches,'' Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.
The 6-0 start is nice, but Sirianni - who has cheered on the Phillies from games across the street at Citizens Bank Park and has used their success as motivational tool - reminded the team it's not the start, it's the finish that counts.
And this year's team knows where it wants to end up.
''What matters is where we're going to be in the next 12 to 15 weeks,'' Kelce said.
DEEP THOUGHTS?
The Steelers are off to their worst start since 2013 thanks in large part to an offense that has been sputtering no matter who's behind center. Pittsburgh is near the bottom of the league in every major offensive category, including scoring (31st) and total yards (30th).
One of the biggest issues - among many - is the lack of big plays. The Steelers are one of three teams without a single run of 20 yards or more. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, for comparison, has two of his own. Pittsburgh also has just one pass completion of 40 yards or more.
That puts a lot of pressure on Pickett to sustain long drives without mistakes, something that's a lot to ask for an offense with no skill position starter older than 26.
''There (are) times where we have to take chances and give our guys the chance to make plays down the field,'' Pickett said.
UNDER PRESSURE
Pittsburgh received a bit of good news this week when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt returned to practice. The bad news is he won't be back until after next week's bye at the earliest, forcing a group that has generated little pass rush without him to find a way to keep Hurts in check.
That figures to be a significant challenge for a group that collected seven sacks in Week 1 with Watt in the lineup and has managed all of five during his six-game absence.
Tomlin can live without the sacks if his defense finds a way to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. That hasn't happened much of late.
''When you're rushing good, you have consistent pressure, and you dictate to them as opposed to the sack being a statistic that reflects pressure,'' Tomlin said.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:02
|18:11
|1st Downs
|13
|16
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|203
|304
|Total Plays
|49
|41
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|80
|Rush Attempts
|15
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|136
|224
|Comp. - Att.
|21-31
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-60
|5-36
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|57
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-47
|3-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|224
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|304
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
8
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|19/29
|152
|0
|0
|8
|
N. Harris 22 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Harris
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|5
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1/1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
8
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|6
|29
|0
|11
|8
|
J. Warren 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Warren
|2
|22
|0
|12
|4
|
S. Sims 82 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
M. Allen 27 LB
0
FPTS
|M. Allen
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
N. Harris 22 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Harris
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
7
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|5
|3
|47
|0
|21
|7
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|5
|4
|45
|0
|25
|14
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|8
|4
|29
|0
|14
|6
|
N. Harris 22 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Harris
|4
|4
|18
|0
|9
|5
|
J. Warren 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|4
|
D. Watt 44 FB
8
FPTS
|D. Watt
|2
|2
|6
|1
|5
|8
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Sims 82 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Witherspoon 25 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 50 LB
|M. Reed
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 92 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 73 DT
|C. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 16 K
7
FPTS
|N. Sciba
|2/2
|38
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|3
|46.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|23.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
34
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|18/27
|242
|4
|0
|34
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|8
|67
|0
|21
|6
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
34
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|2
|10
|0
|8
|34
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
34
FPTS
|A. Brown
|10
|5
|113
|3
|39
|34
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
12
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|6
|6
|64
|0
|17
|12
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
10
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|1
|34
|1
|34
|10
|
D. Smith 6 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Smith
|8
|5
|23
|0
|14
|7
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
4
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|46.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|3
|22.3
|26
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - PHI 47(1:59 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 46 yards to PIT 1 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-Z.McPhearson.
|+14 YD
3 & 24 - PHI 39(2:42 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end to PIT 47 for 14 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
2 & 19 - PHI 44(3:25 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 39 for -5 yards (C.Heyward).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - PHI 46(3:33 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown [T.Edmunds]. PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 46 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 48(4:13 - 3rd) M.Sanders right tackle to PIT 46 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds; A.Highsmith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 47(4:41 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at PIT 38 for 9 yards (A.Maulet). PENALTY on PHI - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 46(5:14 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PIT 47 for 7 yards (R.Spillane; M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PHI 46(5:18 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(5:55 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 46 for 6 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 3rd) N.Sciba kicks 46 yards from PIT 35 to PHI 19 - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PIT 11(5:59 - 3rd) N.Sciba 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 11(6:03 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 17(6:43 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at PHI 11 for 6 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 17(6:48 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 27(7:24 - 3rd) J.Warren left tackle to PHI 17 for 10 yards (T.Edwards).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 32(8:05 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to PHI 27 for 5 yards (T.Edwards - K.White).
|+9 YD
4 & 3 - PIT 41(8:29 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris pushed ob at PHI 32 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 41(9:16 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris to PHI 41 for no gain (J.Hargrave).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 43(9:52 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PHI 41 for 2 yards (J.Sweat).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(10:30 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PHI 43 for 5 yards (K.White; C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+25 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 27(11:03 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to C.Claypool to PHI 48 for 25 yards (T.Edwards - M.Epps).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 37(11:30 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 40 for 3 yards (H.Reddick). PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 37 - No Play.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - PIT 33(12:19 - 3rd) Direct snap to M.Allen. M.Allen up the middle to PIT 37 for 4 yards (S.Bradley).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PIT 33(12:25 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PIT 33(12:28 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth (T.Edwards).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(12:53 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 33 for 8 yards (T.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 3rd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 34(13:01 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to Z.Pascal for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(13:39 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PIT 34 for 10 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(14:17 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at PIT 44 for 10 yards (J.Pierre).
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25(14:50 - 3rd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 46 for 21 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25(14:54 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Sciba kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to PHI 4. B.Covey to PHI 25 for 21 yards (Co.Heyward).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - PHI 34(0:31 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to PIT 22 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by S.Sims.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - PHI 42(0:40 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 34 for -8 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - PHI 42(0:45 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Smith.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 47(0:51 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 42 for -5 yards (M.Reed).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(0:55 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 47 for 12 yards (M.Jack).
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) N.Sciba kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to PHI 4. B.Covey to PHI 30 for 26 yards (Co.Heyward; G.Olszewski). PENALTY on PIT - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PIT 20(1:06 - 2nd) N.Sciba 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 18(1:13 - 2nd) K.Pickett sacked at PHI 20 for -2 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 18(1:17 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21(1:23 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 18 for 3 yards (K.White).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 39(2:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PHI 21 for 18 yards (T.Edwards - J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 39(2:31 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PHI 39 for no gain (J.Hargrave - T.Edwards).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 46(3:03 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to C.Claypool ran ob at PHI 39 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 47(3:35 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to N.Harris to PHI 46 for 7 yards (T.Edwards). PHI-J.Davis was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - PIT 44(4:19 - 2nd) K.Pickett up the middle to PIT 47 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - PIT 35(4:49 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles left end to PIT 44 for 9 yards (A.Maddox). FUMBLES (A.Maddox) - ball out of bounds at PIT 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 35(4:55 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens (J.Bradberry).
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 25(5:35 - 2nd) S.Sims left end pushed ob at PIT 35 for 10 yards (A.Maddox). reverse
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 35(6:06 - 2nd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. K.Pickett pass deep left to G.Pickens to PHI 38 for 27 yards (J.Bradberry). PENALTY on PIT-G.Pickens - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 35 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 20 to PIT 15. S.Sims to PIT 35 for 20 yards (Z.Pascal - N.Dean).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(6:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PHI-A.Brown - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(6:49 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith pushed ob at PIT 29 for 14 yards (C.Sutton).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(7:22 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PIT 43 for 17 yards (C.Sutton - M.Jack).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - PIT 22(7:29 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 38 yards to PHI 40 - Center-C.Kuntz - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 22(7:34 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 22(7:41 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (A.Maddox).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 22(7:47 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (D.Slay).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - PHI 39(7:59 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 49 yards to PIT 12 - Center-R.Lovato. S.Sims to PIT 22 for 10 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - PHI 31(8:39 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to K.Gainwell to PHI 39 for 8 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - PHI 29(9:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end pushed ob at PHI 31 for 2 yards (C.Sutton).
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(10:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PHI 29 for -10 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - PIT 18(10:11 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 46 yards to PHI 36 - Center-C.Kuntz. D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 39 for 3 yards (M.Allen).
|+10 YD
3 & 19 - PIT 8(10:50 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to J.Warren to PIT 18 for 10 yards (A.Maddox - H.Reddick).
|-1 YD
2 & 18 - PIT 9(11:29 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 8 for -1 yards (F.Cox).
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 12(12:10 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to S.Sims to PIT 9 for -3 yards (A.Maddox).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 17(12:38 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 17 for no gain (J.Davis). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 17 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to PIT 0. S.Sims pushed ob at PIT 38 for 38 yards (Z.McPhearson). PENALTY on PIT-T.Norwood - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - PHI 27(12:53 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown for 27 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 27(12:57 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (M.Reed).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(13:30 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to PIT 27 for 2 yards (M.Reed; D.Bush).
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 45(14:09 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PIT 29 for 16 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 46(14:52 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Smith to PIT 45 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 46(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PHI 41(0:14 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 41 for no gain (C.Heyward). PENALTY on PIT-M.Adams - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 32(0:40 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 41 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 32(0:45 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to Q.Watkins (C.Sutton).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 29(1:23 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 32 for 3 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PHI 29(1:29 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(1:52 - 1st) J.Hurts left guard to PHI 29 for 8 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) N.Sciba kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to PHI 1. B.Covey to PHI 21 for 20 yards (M.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 1st) N.Sciba extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - PIT 1(2:01 - 1st) C.Claypool pass short left to D.Watt for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN [T.Edwards].
|Penalty
4 & Goal - PIT 2(2:01 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-B.Graham - Defensive Delay of Game - 1 yard - enforced at PHI 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PIT 2(2:06 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 6(2:41 - 1st) Direct snap to N.Harris. N.Harris pass short middle to D.Johnson pushed ob at PHI 2 for 4 yards (M.Epps).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 7(3:20 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PHI 6 for 1 yard (M.Epps; J.Hargrave).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 18(3:56 - 1st) K.Pickett scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 7 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 39(4:39 - 1st) K.Pickett pass deep middle to P.Freiermuth to PHI 18 for 21 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(5:13 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to Z.Gentry to PHI 39 for 3 yards (K.White).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 44(5:51 - 1st) K.Pickett up the middle to PHI 42 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - PIT 44(6:17 - 1st) J.Warren up the middle to PHI 44 for 12 yards (T.Edwards; K.White).
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 42(6:58 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to S.Sims to PIT 44 for 2 yards (A.Maddox).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 47(6:58 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PIT 42(7:07 - 1st) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 33 for -9 yards (B.Graham). PENALTY on PHI-J.Bradberry - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 42 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - PIT 47(7:14 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(7:40 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool ran ob at PIT 47 for 8 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(8:16 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 39 for 14 yards (J.Bradberry).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - PIT 30(8:49 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 32 for 2 yards (H.Reddick). PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 30 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:23 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Watt pushed ob at PIT 30 for 5 yards (K.White).
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 39(9:31 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep middle to A.Brown for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 39(10:13 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PIT 39 for no gain (A.Witherspoon - A.Maulet).
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - PHI 44(10:51 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PIT 39 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - PHI 49(11:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PIT 44 for 7 yards (M.Reed - M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PHI 49(11:38 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (C.Sutton).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 48(11:59 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 49 for 1 yard (I.Loudermilk).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 41(12:37 - 1st) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at PHI 48 for 7 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 32(13:04 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 41 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 32(13:09 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - PIT 18(13:21 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 55 yards to PHI 27 - Center-C.Kuntz. B.Covey to PHI 32 for 5 yards (M.Boykin).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PIT 26(13:51 - 1st) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 18 for -8 yards (H.Reddick).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(14:33 - 1st) K.Pickett scrambles up the middle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 25 for no gain (J.Davis; M.Epps).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
