2019 NFL Draft: Everything you need to know from Round 1, including grades, takeaways and more

The 2019 NFL Draft finally got underway on Thursday night, and it was certainly a night to remember for several fan bases. Round 1 began with the Cardinals finally answering the biggest mystery of the offseason by selecting Kyler Murray, which means Josh Rosen should be on the move at some point soon. More notable early selections included the Raiders taking edge rusher Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 and the Giants selecting quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6, both of which can be best described as reaches given where those two players were expected to be picked.

Round 1 grades

Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco provided his grades and analysis on every first-round pick, and it's fair to say some teams made outstanding picks while others fell flat. Prisco only handed out one A+ on the night, and that went to ... the Dolphins! Here's what he wrote about their selection of Christian Wilkins at No. 13.

This is my favorite pick of the entire draft so far. Love this pick. I think this kid is going to be a star. I was all over Grady Jarrett when he was picked and I think Wilkins could be even better. This is a good building block for Brian Flores and his staff.

You can probably guess which team got the worst grade of the night. Here's what Prisco had to say about the Giants reaching for a new quarterback by taking Daniel Jones at No. 6:

I wanted to give this pick an 'F.' I like Daniel Jones, but I just don't like him in this spot. They must have gotten intelligence that another team was going to take him before 17. I like him, but not at No. 6. It's a strange pick this early.

Takeaways from the night

While many thought the pick of Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 was a reach, Trapasso told Raiders fans not to worry:

We should've seen it coming, the first major surprise of the night came via Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock. I like Clelin Ferrell. I really do. Had him in the middle of the first round of my Big Board. Ahead of Josh Allen from Kentucky. Ahead of Brian Burns from Florida State. Why? Because Ferrell can beat you in many ways. That's huge once you get to the NFL level. Allen's pass-rushing moves are lacking. Burns needs to add weight and strength. Ferrell has legit NFL defensive end size and multiple high-level production seasons at a major program. He has long arms he uses well on every rush, is a stellar edge-setter against the run, and really started to show an advanced arsenal of pass-rushing moves in his final season at Clemson. My comparison for him is Chandler Jones. As my No. 3 pure edge rusher in this class, I don't think this is too early, except if the Raiders would've been able to draft Ferrell at No. 24 overall, and there's no guarantees there.

What else?

