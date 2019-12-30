2020 NFL Draft: New York Giants team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch
With a potential quarterback of the future in place, New York can focus its assets elsewhere
It was a year of transition for the New York Giants. The franchise parted with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and safety Landon Collins before ushering in a new era with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. The 2019 regular season likely served as the last for Eli Manning with the Giants organization. His late season starts felt more like a farewell tour than a veteran quarterback routinely returning to the starting lineup. The moves may not be limited to him, however. Ownership will certainly consider their options as it relates to head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman.
Here's what you need to know about the Giants and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: N.Y. Giants
- Round 2: N.Y. Giants
- Round 3: None
- Round 4: N.Y. Giants
- Round 5: N.Y. Giants
- Round 6: N.Y. Giants
- Round 7: N.Y. Giants, New Orleans
The Giants sent a 2020 third-round pick to the Jets in a deal for Leonard Williams and picked up a seventh-round pick by sending Eli Apple to New Orleans.
Biggest offseason needs
- Edge rusher
- Offensive tackle
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Interior offensive line
- Safety
- Wide receiver
- Running back
Rookie edge rusher Oshane Ximines flashed at times this season but the team needs a more consistent threat. Gettleman reportedly attempted to trade up for Kentucky's Josh Allen a year ago but found no suitors. A two-game winning streak over the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins likely takes the Giants out of the running for Chase Young as well. New York may be pressed to fix a glaring weakness at left tackle, cornerback or linebacker early in the draft.
Prospects to watch
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Ohio State has produced some great cornerbacks recently with Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward. The NFC East team may be afraid to re-visit the well that produced former No. 10 overall selection Eli Apple, however. Okudah is a fluid mover with great footwork. Fans who tuned into the College Football Playoff semifinal are well aware of his talents by now. The hope is that DeAndre Baker continues to develop as a player then Okudah would step into a role vacated by veteran Janoris Jenkins. Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas might be another tempting option early in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
The Giants had three first-round selections a year ago following the trade of Odell Beckham and an effort to get back into the bottom of the first round for Baker. New York may be required to move up a bit but Leatherwood should be in its range. The Alabama product is a big, strong player that plays the game with aggression. His anchor does not drag much in pass protection. Leatherwood played left tackle but could realistically play either end.
Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
Divinity had an unorthodox season. He was producing at a high level for the Tigers over the course of the first five games before being ruled ineligible. He left the team and did not return until November. The Louisiana native moves well and does a good job containing the edge but he needs to do a better job of finishing tackles. New York needs some help at linebacker. Divinity is a potential high impact player on Day 2 but he comes with his share of question marks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Redskins 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
Washington hopes to improve quickly and leave the 2019 season in the rearview mirror
-
Browns 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The 2019 season was a disappointment for Cleveland and there are positions in obvious need...
-
NFL coaching tracker: Follow every move
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Bengals 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Bengals fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Garrett addresses future with Cowboys
The end of an era has seemingly arrived in Dallas
-
Six possible candidates for Browns coach
Cleveland began its quest for a new coach just moments after their Week 17 loss in Cincinnati
-
49ers at Seahawks: Live updates, more
Follow along as the 49ers and Seahawks battle for first place in the NFC West on Sunday night
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game