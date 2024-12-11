The NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, and with just four weeks left in the 2024 regular season, the postseason standings will be finalized before you know it. That doesn't mean there isn't plenty to play for, especially in the NFC, where at least a half-dozen clubs are still vying for playoff tickets.

Here, we're sizing up the wild-card picture with an updated look at who's in, who's on the bubble, and who's most likely to make it into the dance at the end of the day:

Division leaders

*Clinched playoff berth

Wild-card standings

Remaining: vs. Bears, @ Seahawks, vs. Packers, @ Lions

Looking like a complete team after a blowout of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, the Vikings boast a high-scoring attack with a bend-but-don't-break defense. They're all but a lock to get in; it's just a matter of how they're seeded, and three remaining divisional matchups will go a long way toward shaping the North.

6. Green Bay Packers (9-4)

Remaining: @ Seahawks, vs. Saints, @ Vikings, vs. Bears

They missed out on a big opportunity to close in on the rival Lions in Week 14, but just barely. Now 1-4 against teams with winning records this year, the Packers have the looks of a contender that's simply failed to seal the deal against elite foes. They're still a near-lock to secure a playoff berth.

Remaining: @ Saints, vs. Eagles, vs. Falcons, @ Cowboys

Once a surprise front-runner in the NFC East, Jayden Daniels and Co. are now fighting to keep hold of the final wild-card spot. Three of their remaining four are fairly winnable, though, given the recent struggles of Atlanta, Dallas and New Orleans. They're young in their rebuild, but they're still well-positioned.

In the hunt

Remaining: @ 49ers, @ Jets, vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

Winners of six of their last eight, the Rams aren't just fighting to steal the last wild-card spot from the Commanders. They're also still in the NFC West mix, with three divisional games to go.

9. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

Remaining: @ Raiders, vs. Giants, @ Commanders, vs. Panthers

Losers of four straight, the Falcons are committed to keeping Kirk Cousins under center. Their best bet at reaching the playoffs is stealing the NFC South outright, and their schedule is still very doable.

10. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

Remaining: vs. Patriots, @ Panthers, @ Rams, vs. 49ers

Like the rest of their fellow NFC West contenders, the Cardinals are still vying for a potential division crown. Coming off three straight losses, though, they can't really afford another defeat.

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-7)

Remaining: vs. Rams, @ Dolphins, vs. Lions, @ Cardinals

The reigning NFC champions got back on track against the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Is it too little, too late? Kyle Shanahan's squad may be too banged up to fully catch up in the tight NFC West.

Final predictions

Here's how we see the full NFC playoff picture shaking out:

Detroit Lions (15-2, NFC North) Philadelphia Eagles (15-2, NFC East) Los Angeles Rams (11-6, NFC West) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7, NFC South) Minnesota Vikings (13-4, wild card) Green Bay Packers (13-4, wild card) Washington Commanders (11-6, wild card)

The craziest part of the projection: three different teams leaving the NFC North with at least 13 wins. That division has already made history as one of the best in recent memory, but the Lions, Packers and Vikings are all poised for stellar records going into January. The question is, can Minnesota or Green Bay survive as potential road warriors, with the NFC running through Motor City?