The Cincinnati Bengals look broken after losing at home to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, 38-33. Though Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, including two to star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, it wasn't enough to pull out the victory as a 7.5-point home favorite. Now, Cincinnati faces the surprisingly rejuvenated Carolina Panthers, led by former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

After 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was benched before the team's Week 3 showdown in Las Vegas, Dalton became the only quarterback thus far in 2024 to throw for 300 or more yards, three or more touchdown passes, and lead his team to victory (Burrow did the same in Week 3 but Cincinnati lost). Can the Bengals turn their season around or will Dalton's magic last another week? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 4 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Packers to win their third straight game and beat the Vikings, 23-17, at home. A key element of this pick is the status of Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has missed the team's previous two games due to a knee injury suffered at the end of the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia in Brazil. In that game, Love completed 17 of 34 passes for 260 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

In the absence of their starting quarterback, Green Bay relied on a strong running game led by 2024 free agent acquisition Josh Jacobs, and a strong defense. In last Sunday's victory in Tennessee, cornerback Jaire Alexander returned an interception for a touchdown en route to the team's 30-14 win. Alexander will be matched up with star Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson, who is averaging more than 90 yards per game thus far this season. With Love not 100 percent due to injury, the Packers' defense must rise to the occasion once again for Cohen's prediction to be correct. See his other Week 4 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over.

