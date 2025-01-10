London has been a routine stop for the NFL over the last few years, and 2025 will be no different. The NFL announced on Friday the designated home teams that will play games during the 2025 regular season: the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets and Browns will both play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will reside at Wembley Stadium.

"We look forward to welcoming the Jets, Browns, and Jaguars to London as part of the 2025 NFL International Games," NFL U.K. and Ireland general manager Henry Hodgson said in a statement, via NFL.com. "This season will see us surpass 40 regular-season games in the capital, a testament to the role the U.K. has played in growing the game globally. The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans, reaching new communities, and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game."

New York, which holds marketing rights in the U.K., played in London earlier this season, hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. As for the Browns, this will be the franchise's first international game since 2017. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has been a mainstay in London during these international games and this will mark its 14th game at the capital.

"We are once again delighted that we will be back in London later this year for our 14th game in the capital and are grateful for our extended partnership with the Football Association that makes it possible to play another home game at Wembley Stadium, one of the world's most iconic stadiums and the Jaguars' home away from home," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "The game is the pinnacle of the amazing work we do every day at a grassroots level and I'm proud that our JagTag flag football program reached over 100,000 young people in 2024, helping to grow the sport of American football outside the U.S."

The actual date and opponents for these games will be announced at a later date. That said, we do know which teams each of these clubs is slated to host in 2025, so there is somewhat of a narrowed-down list. The Jets are slated to host the Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, and Cowboys in 2025. The Browns have the Bengals, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Ravens, Steelers, Titans, Vikings, and 49ers as home opponents next season. Finally, the Jaguars will host the Colts, Texans, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Jets, and Panthers.