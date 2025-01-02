The NFL released their official Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday morning, and the Baltimore Ravens led all teams with nine players selected. That includes wide receiver Zay Flowers, who will make Pro Bowl history.

Flowers is the first Ravens wide receiver to ever be selected to the Pro Bowl. The team even filmed the wideout's reaction when general manager Eric DeCosta told him the good news.

Flowers has caught 73 passes for a career-high 1,047 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games played this season. His 73 receptions rank 27th in the NFL, and his 1,047 yards receiving 16th. Those 1,047 receiving yards are actually the most registered by a Ravens wide receiver in a single season since Steve Smith Sr. racked up 1,065 yards in his first season with Baltimore back in 2014.

When the Ravens drafted Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Boston College, they hoped they had found Lamar Jackson's new No. 1 wideout. Flowers set rookie franchise records with 77 catches and 858 receiving yards last year, and in Year 2, he's off to the Pro Bowl.