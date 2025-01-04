New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' third quarter interception to Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford in the Jets' 40-14 Week 17 road loss ended up being costly in more ways than one.

It was his second of the game in a blowout loss, and it led to Rodgers' being called for an unnecessary roughness penalty at the end of the play for shoving Benford while the corner ran out of bounds. That penalty resulted in Rodgers receiving a fine of $11,255.

The fine is the cherry on top of what was a brutal afternoon for Rodgers in which he was intercepted twice and sacked four times. He departed the action with the Jets trailing 40-0, which is the largest deficit of his career -- regular season or playoffs. New York is 4-12 entering Week 18, which is why they've already begun interviewing coaches to fill the vacancy left behind by Robert Saleh. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on Saturday that bringing on an experienced candidate is likely to be a priority for Jets ownership during this cycle. That would make sense, especially if the mercurial Rodgers remains with the Jets entering the 2025 season.