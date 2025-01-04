The New York Jets have begun their search for a new head coach, with Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera among big names to speak with team brass in recent days. Two other prominent coaches could be next, with Arthur Smith and Kliff Kingsbury also on the Jets' radar, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Smith, who's in his first year as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator, previously served as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach from 2021-23. Kingsbury, who oversees the Washington Commanders' offense, also has head-coaching experience, running the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22. He also briefly played quarterback for the Jets back in 2005, before he was assigned to the now-defunct NFL Europe.

Neither coordinator is scheduled for an official interview for the Jets' top job, per Anderson, but New York officials have discussed pursuing both coaches internally.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported earlier Saturday that hiring an experienced candidate is likely to be a priority for Jets ownership during this cycle: "They want someone who can handle both the New York market and owner [Woody Johnson], who plans on being around plenty after not getting a post in the [latest Donald] Trump administration. It is hard to imagine ... vacant positions will be filled by first-timers."