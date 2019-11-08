Another former Jets player reportedly files injury grievance against team
The Jets have now had two former players file an injury grievance against them this season
Luke Falk, a second-year quarterback who started two games for the Jets earlier this season before being released last month, has filed an injury grievance against the team, the New York Daily News has reported. Falk, who was released by the team after starting quarterback Sam Darnold returned to the team after missing three games with mono, is claiming that he has an injury. Falk's name did not appear on the team's injury report during his final week with the team.
Falk is the second Jets player this season that has filed an injury grievance with the team. Veteran offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele, who was released by the team after undergoing surgery without their authorization, filed a grievance against the Jets last month. The Jets fined Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team after he refused to practice with his injury. New York intended to fine him a game check -- $580,000 -- for each week he elected not to practice.
"Honestly, I haven't even been looking [at the fines]," Osemele said prior to undergoing surgery, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post. "I'm not even concerned about the money, right now I'm concerned about my health. Yes [it is a lot of money], but I've made a lot of money in my career. I'm not one of those people who does sh-t for money at this point in my life. My health is important to me, it's really about that."
Falk's reported grievance is yet another black mark on a Jets' season that has been anything but smooth. After failing to hold onto a double-digit lead at home against the Bills in Week 1, the Jets then proceeded to lost their next four games before pulling off an upset at home against the Cowboys in Week 5. New York has been unable to parlay that win into more success, has the Jets have been outscored 88-33 in their last three games that include a 33-0 loss to New England and last Sunday's loss to the previously winless Dolphins.
Donald, the Jets franchise quarterback, has received a slew of scrutiny following his "seeing ghosts" comment was picked up by ESPN's microphones during New York's blowout loss to the Patriots. While Donald deals with that, safety Jamal Adams openly expressed his desire to sign with the Dallas Cowboys after the Jets reportedly tried to shop him before the trade deadline. The Jets were also reportedly shopping Le'Veon Bell, the team's highly-priced running back who is off to the worst statistical start of his career.
The Jets are three-point underdogs for Sunday's game against the Giants, who are also in the midst of a disappointing season. New York's two teams are a combined 3-14 entering Sunday's game.
