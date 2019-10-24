Kelechi Osemele says he will get shoulder surgery with or without the Jets' blessing

Kelechi Osemele traveled to Boston on Tuesday to receive a third opinion on a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Osemele, a former All-Pro offensive lineman who is in the middle of his first season with the Jets, said the doctor told him that he needed to have surgery. Osemele, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said that each of three doctors he's spoken to -- which included the Jets' doctor -- says that he needs to have surgery. He sent the full doctor's report from the third doctor to the Jets on Wednesday.

The issue, however, is that the Jets have not approved Osemele to receive surgery at this time. A source has also disputed Osemele's claim that the Jets' doctor has cleared him for surgery.

The Jets fined Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team after he refused to practice last week. New York intended to fine him a game check -- $580,000 -- for each week he elects not to practice. Osemele, who has filed a grievance against the team, says that he plans to get surgery on Friday with or without the team's blessing.

"Honestly, I haven't even been looking [at the fines]," Osemele said, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post. "I'm not even concerned about the money, right now I'm concerned about my health. Yes [it is a lot of money], but I've made a lot of money in my career. I'm not one of those people who does sh-t for money at this point in my life. My health is important to me, it's really about that."

The Jets believe that Osemele played through this injury during his time with the Oakland Raiders (his team from 2016-18) and that he's now saying that it's become too painful to endure. Osemele claims that he initially sustained the injury during an August training camp practice and then re-injured his shoulder during New York's Week 3 loss to the Jets. He first appeared on the injury report following the Jets' Week 4 bye and has not practiced or played since that time.

Osemele, who is slated to earn $9.85 million from the Jets this season, says that the team expects him to play through the injury since he did so at the start of the season. He added that he has not spoken to general manager Joe Douglas since the bye week, when he says he told Douglas that he needed surgery.

Osemele, who said Wednesday that he is in "constant pain," said that he spoke to the NFL Players Association on Monday to discuss his strategy for when the Jets respond to his decision to have surgery. He added that he wouldn't be surprised if New York elects to cut him after the season even though he is signed through the 2020 season.

"It's been difficult," Osemele said while adding that Jets had coach Adam Gase hasn't spoken to him for several weeks. "You work your ass off, you know what I mean? You think that there's good faith, but I'm trying my best to do my pre-op work and show up every day and be at meetings and do everything I need to do. Control everything that I can control.

"I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't frustrated to be in this position, considering what I've been able to accomplish in this league. And the type of player that I am, to be dealing with something like this is slightly disrespectful. It's outside of my control and I'm just trying to be positive."