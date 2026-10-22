Bears vs. Patriots live updates: Caleb Wiliams and Drake Maye face off in battle of 2024 draft picks

Let's party like it's 1986. Tonight, the Patriots and Bears face off 40 years after their Super Bowl showdown that culminated with Chicago capturing its first -- and only -- NFL title. That team's iconic coach, Mike Ditka, will be honored tonight, less than two weeks after his passing.

In the spirit of Chicago's iconic 46 defense, tonight's game is a showdown between two of the league's top defenses. The Patriots and Bears are ranked fifth and sixth in the league in scoring defense, respectively. Both units are top 10 in the NFL against the run, which will likely put more of an onus on quarterbacks Drake Maye and Caleb Williams.

After a slow start, Maye has looked more like his 2025 self in recent weeks, which is one reason New England has ripped off three straight wins after a 1-2 start. Williams, who returned this past Sunday after a three-week absence, showed no signs of rust against the Falcons. He threw for 305 yards while completing 30 of 36 passes.

Which team will come out on top tonight? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the night.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Bears live

When: Thursday, Oct. 22 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 22 | 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: None | Stream: Prime

None | Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -1.5, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)