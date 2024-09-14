In Week 1, the Bengals were among the popular NFL eliminator pool picks, but they lost outright to New England despite being the biggest favorites of the week. Now, Cincinnati heads to Kansas City, and suddenly the Bengals' opponent is being used by some in Week 2 NFL knockout pool picks. Cincinnati has lost six straight games in Weeks 1 and 2, in addition to two straight matchups with the Chiefs. It could be a bold NFL survivor strategy to use Kansas City this early, but there's no set method to prevailing in NFL survivor pool picks. Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds and locked in its Week 2 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Seahawks, even though they are coming off a victory and are three-point favorites over the New England Patriots. One of the few strengths of New England will happen to match up with Seattle's biggest weakness, and that's the Pats' ground game going up against Seattle's run defense. New England racked up 170 rushing yards in Week 1, with Rhamondre Stevenson going for 120 yards. His 2023 season ended in Week 13 due to injury, but Stevenson has had at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last four full games.

He now gets to face a Seahawks defense which has allowed the most rushing yards since 2022. The Seahawks ranked 30th versus the run in 2022 and 31st last year. Seattle has also struggled recently when leaving the Pacific Northwest as it's lost five of its last seven road games. Add in that the Seahawks are 1-4 over their last five games in the Atlantic Time Zone, and you're better off saving Seattle for another week with NFL knockout picks. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a surprising road team that wins outright in almost 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 2 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 2, all from the advanced computer model that nailed its Week 1 survivor pick and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.