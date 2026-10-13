The Buffalo Bills won a potential Super Bowl LXI preview on Monday night, defeating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, 37-34, in overtime. It was a remarkable back-and-forth affair that saw both offenses put up 400+ yards of total offense, both teams score touchdowns in the final two minutes, and both clubs make mistakes in overtime

This matchup proved that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still one of the best players in the world. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while adding an incredible 121 yards rushing and another touchdown on the ground. However, the real headline is that Allen accomplished something he had never done before in his career — win in overtime.

Previously, Allen was 0-7 in overtime, the worst overtime record by a quarterback in NFL history (including playoffs), according to CBS Sports Research.

Josh Allen's record in overtime

Josh Allen's production in overtime



First seven OT games Monday night at Rams W-L 0-7 1-0 Team points 3 3 Yards per game 20.7 90 Turnovers 2 0

Allen's first overtime win is definitely one he will remember forever. The Rams won the overtime coin toss and elected to kick since both teams now receive a chance in the extra quarter. It looked like the Bills were well on their way to a touchdown to open overtime, thanks to a 57-yard gain from Khalil Shakir to get Buffalo down to the Rams' 22-yard line. But then James Cook III coughed up the ball for the second time, and it was recovered by Aaron Donald.

The Rams now needed just a field goal to win the game. Stafford and Co. got into the Bills' territory with ease, but then Sean McVay started getting conservative. On a third-and-5 from the Bills' 30-yard line, he called a Kyren Williams run that got stuffed at the line of scrimmage. That set up a 48-yard Harrison Mevis field goal attempt for the win.

A 48-yard field goal is definitely makeable, but certainly not a gimme — especially if you're Mevis. He missed a 48-yard field goal outdoors in Philly last week and missed a 50-yard field goal earlier on Monday night. His kick was tipped by the Bills' Greg Rousseau.

With new life, the Bills marched 35 yards down the field on five plays and set Tyler Bass up with a 45-yard field goal to move the Bills to 4-1, and earn Allen his first-ever overtime victory.