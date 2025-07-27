The New York Jets went on a spending spree this month and locked up two of their top players to long-term deals, extending wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner for a combined $250.4 million. All has been quiet on the contract front over the last week and a half, though, and running back Breece Hall said he does not expect to be next in line this offseason for a hefty extension.

Hall remains on his initial rookie deal and is set to earn a $3.4 million salary this season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025 campaign. If he does ink a deal with the Jets, it may not be until later in the year or after his fourth season with the franchise comes to an end.

"I'm not really expecting it before the season," Hall said Saturday at training camp. "We got a new head coach, new GM, and obviously I wasn't drafted by them. I'm not their guy. So for me, I gotta prove it every day. I think I got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, it's my last chance. It's always been, 'He's got potential' but now I want to be the product. It's all just about putting my head down and working. I don't really want to discuss all the other stuff. I just try to worry about ball right now."

The Jets brought in Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey as coach and general manager, respectively, when they cleaned house and revamped their staff at the beginning of the year. Hall was not one of their top two priorities, and the former Iowa State standout uses that as motivation.

From a production standpoint, it would be hard to argue that Hall earned a mega-extension like his 2022 draft classmates. He looked poised to flourish as one of the top young players in the league with a hot start to his rookie season, but a torn ACL disrupted that momentum, and he has yet to return to that blistering pace in the two years since.

Hall finished his second NFL season just six yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark and was about as prolific of a pass-catcher as there was among running backs that year with 76 grabs for 591 yards and four touchdowns. He remains a premier receiving threat at the position but saw his rushing workload and efficiency decline in Year 3.

This is a make-or-break year for Hall in his Jets tenure. A career season would put him in position to earn an eight-figure deal like the rest of the league's top backs. But if he falls short of his potential again, he may be in search of a new team on the free agency market.