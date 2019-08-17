Brian Flores says Ryan Fitzpatrick will 'probably start' Dolphins' third preseason game

The Miami Dolphins gave quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick the start in the preseason opener, and then gave Josh Rosen a shot on Friday night. For their third preseason game, however, the Dolphins appear to be going back to the veteran.

According to the Miami Herald, head coach Brian Flores says that the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick will "probably start" for the Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Thursday.

Rosen was hot and cold during the Dolphins' 16-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards, and was sacked three times. There is no doubt that the former No. 10 overall pick has potential, but Flores seems comfortable with idea of Rosen spending time learning behind a veteran to start the 2019 season.

Fitzpatrick has been the favorite to win this competition since Day 1, and the Dolphins are hoping he can bring some "Fitzmagic" to South Florida. Through two games, he has completed 5 of 14 passes for 40 yards and been sacked just once.

Fitzpatrick was arguably the NFL storyline at the beginning of the 2018 season -- when he became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 400 yards in three consecutive games. In Week 1, his Buccaneers took down the New Orleans Saints, a game in which Fitzpatrick racked up 417 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. In Week 2, Tampa Bay defeated the Philadelphia Eagles and Fitzpatrick threw for another 400 yards and four touchdowns. The Bucs then dropped a close Monday night bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-27, but Fitzpatrick still went for 411 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

With that being said, we are only halfway through the preseason. It's possible that Rosen could impress in the next two games, which could force Flores to reconsider the battle. Week 3 of the preseason is usually the dress rehearsal for the regular season, and it's clear at this point that Fitzpatrick remains in the lead.